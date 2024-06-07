T20 World Cup 2024 | Haris Rauf Accused of Ball Tampering by US Cricketer

Dallas (USA): Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf was accused of ball tampering by USA cricketer Rusty Theron during the T20 World Cup clash against the USA. Pakistan suffered a shocking defeat against the USA in the T20 World Cup 2024 group stage game on Thursday at the Grand Prairie Stadium here.

Rauf conceded 37 runs from his four overs, but picked a crucial scalp of Andries Gous during his stay at the crease. Pakistan changed the ball after 12 overs when the USA were at 94/1. The batting side continued run-scoring momentum after the ball change and hit a four and six to Shaheen Afridi. But, Haris Rauf provided a crucial breakthrough in the 15th over where he cleaned up Gous with a good length delivery, which showed a hint of reverse swing and hit the top of the off-stump.

A few moments after the dismissal, Rusty took to his ‘X’ account requesting International Cricket Council (ICC) to look into the matter while claiming that Rauf has tampered with the ball with his thumbnails.

“@ICC are we just going to pretend Pakistan aren't scratching the hell out of this freshly changed ball? Reversing the ball that's just been changed 2 overs ago? You can literally see Harris Rauf running his thumbnail over the ball at the top of his mark. @usacricket #PakvsUSA.”

There hasn’t been any official statement on this matter from ICC yet.

The game went down the wire in the end and Pakistan lost in the Super Over. Mohammed Amir conceded 18 runs in the Super Over and Saurabh Netravalkar defended the total successfully in the end.