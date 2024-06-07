ETV Bharat / state

Prajwal Revanna's Mother Bhavani Revanna Appears Before SIT After Interim Bail by Court

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 7, 2024, 4:07 PM IST

Sources said that Bhavani appeared before SIT for questioning in connection with alleged kidnapping of a woman in a bid to help his son Prajwal Revanna who is accused of sexually assaulting women and is currently in the custody of SIT.

Bengaluru: Bhavani Revanna, mother of former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, on Friday appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with an abduction case over directions by the Karnataka High Court, which granted her interim anticipatory bail earlier in the day.

Bhavani is accused of kidnapping a woman victim for allegedly helping her son Revanna, who is accused of sexually assaulting women and is currently in the custody of the SIT probing the case. Bhavani Revanna reached the CID office as per the order of the High Court for SIT inquiry on Friday.

A single member bench of the High Court on Friday heard the anticipatory bail application filed by Bhavani Revanna in the kidnapping case and granted interim anticipatory bail till next Friday.

''Also, she should appear before the investigating officers today at 1 pm and give full cooperation to the investigation. And Cannot go to KR Nagar taluk and Hassan district. And also the investigating officers should not arrest Bhavani Revanna. Bhavani Revanna cannot be kept after 5 pm on the pretext of interrogation,'' the High Court said.

The SIT had issued two notices to interrogate Bhavani Revanna in the case of abduction of the victim registered in the KR Nagar police station.

Bhavani Revanna, who did not attend the hearing, filed an application in the High Court seeking anticipatory bail. After getting anticipatory bail from the High Court, Bhavani Revanna appeared before the SIT investigators. The SIT has detained Bhavani's car driver in connection with the kidnapping case as per sources.

