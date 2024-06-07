Kangana Ranaut Slapped by CISF Woman: Mika Singh Fears Punjabi Women Will Have to Face Consequences, Other Celebs React

Hyderabad: The recent controversy involving actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport has stirred up a variety of opinions within the film industry. From social media buffs to public figures, everyone's chiming in on Kangana being slapped by a CISF constable. While A-listers, have kept mum over the incident so far, Mika Singh, Vivek Agnihotri, Uorfi Javed, and Vishal Dadlani have all weighed in on the incident.

Mika Singh reacted strongly to the incident involving Kangana Ranaut. He took to Instagram to express his condemnation of the act. Mika condemned the incident involving Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport. Sharing his thoughts in a lengthy Instagram post, Mika expressed his disappointment.

He wrote, "We as a Punjabi/Sikh community have made respect all around the world by our sewa and as saviour. It’s disheartening to hear about the airport episode that took place with Kangana Ranaut. The CISF constable was on duty at the airport, and it was her job to ensure the safety of people around (sic)."

Mika continued, "It is sad that she thought it was okay to assault a passenger at the airport due to her personal anger about another situation. She should’ve shown her anger outside at the airport in civil dress. But this is not the way to outburst your emotions. This act of hers will now affect other Punjabi ladies, and they might get suspended from their jobs just because of a mistake made by one (sic)."

Vivek Agnihotri, known for his outspoken socio-political views, stood by Kangana after she faced mockery over the Chandigarh slap incident. He tweeted, "Every sensible person must condemn what happened with @KanganaTeam. I emphasize 'sensible' because only sensible people grasp the danger it poses to democracy. To those mocking Kangana, remember, not everyone appreciates your tweets either, and you also fly.”

Uorfi shared a balanced perspective on her Instagram stories, writing, "I may not agree with Kangana Ranaut politically, but resorting to physical violence over a disagreement is unacceptable. Violence is never the answer."

Uorfi Javed reacts to Kangana Ranaut slapped by CISF woman (Instagram)

TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee also voiced her disapproval of the incident, labeling it a 'security threat' in multiple posts.

Meanwhile, Vishal Dadlani empathised with CISF personnel Kulwinder Kaur's frustration towards Kangana Ranaut, offering job support if she faced consequences. Dadlani took to social media to assure her of assistance in finding a job if needed.

Vishal posted a video report of the incident on his Instagram Stories, stating, "While I don't condone violence, I understand the frustration of this @official_cisf personnel. If any action is taken against her, I will ensure she has a job waiting. Jai Hind. Jai Jawaan. Jai Kisaan."

Vishal Dadlani offers job to CISF woman who slapped Kangana Ranaut (Instagram)

Kangana, on the other hand, defended herself and criticized Bollywood in a now-deleted Instagram post, alleging their silence on the matter.

For those unaware, Kangana Ranaut claimed she was heading to the boarding area after security check when CISF officer Kulwinder Kaur allegedly argued with and slapped her at the frisking area.

Sources speculate that Kangana's controversial comments about women in Punjab during the farmers' agitation may have triggered the alleged slap.