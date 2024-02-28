Sea Phase of MILAN 2024 Concludes with a Grand Ceremony Onboard INS Vikrant

New Delhi: The Sea Phase of MILAN 2024, which witnessed participation from over 50 countries, concluded on Monday with a grand ceremony in a unique manner. This edition of MILAN witnessed the participation of 35 units, including ships, submarines, and aircraft. Additionally, 13 ships and one aircraft from friendly foreign countries participated in the sea phase.

The Sea Phase culminated with a Closing Ceremony conducted in a unique manner, wherein all 35 participating units arrived at anchorage off Visakhapatnam and the Commanding Officers assembled onboard indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant for discussions" an official statement said.

Moreover, the Indian Navy's participation included both aircraft carriers, INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant, the indigenous aircraft carrier."All units undertook a series of complex and advanced exercises in the domains of surface, sub-surface, and air warfare, including exercises against asymmetric threats" it added.

Moreover, the major exercises included surface firings, complex anti-air shoots, advanced anti-submarine warfare exercises with Indian Navy submarines, air defence exercises against fighters, extensive operations of ship-borne helicopters, and seamanship evolutions, including fueling from Indian Navy tankers.

Furthermore, the closing ceremony included a debrief about the operational aspects of the Sea Phase. It enabled all participating navies to interact, exchange views and enhance mutual understanding and interoperability by sharing experiences and best practices, the statement read.

Participants in Sea Phase MILAN 2024 engaged in a series of advanced exercises, covering all three dimensions of maritime warfare. The activities included weapon firings against surface and high-speed aerial targets, anti-submarine warfare, cross-deck landings, carrier operations, and seamanship evolutions such as replenishment at sea.

The MILAN 2024 Sea Phase serves as a testament to the commitment of participating nations towards promoting peace, stability, and interoperability in the maritime domain. As the exercise continued, the world witnessed a united front of naval forces actively building bridges and strengthening global maritime security, the release added.