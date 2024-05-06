‘File Better Compliance Report’, SC to Maharashtra on Directions Issued in Mumbai Riots Case

New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Maharashtra government to implement its direction regarding the grant of compensation to the kith and kin of the missing victims of the 1992 Mumbai riots, and also undertake police reforms.

A bench comprising justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, expressing discontent with the non-compliance of its directions issued in a judgment of November 4, 2022, directed the Maharashtra DGP and the secretary of the state home department to look into the recommendation of the Justice B N Srikrishna Commission. "The state shall file a better compliance report by July 19, 2024," the bench said.

The bench, dealing with an aspect, said that presently there are 2.30 lakh police personnel in the state force and the administration is under an obligation to construct dwelling units for them. The apex court has fixed a suo motu plea on the issue for hearing on July 26.

The apex court, which had noted that the recommendations of the commission were accepted by the state government in 2022, had issued a slew of directions in its 2022 judgment.

In January 1993, the state government had set up a commission under the Commissions of Inquiry Act headed by Justice Srikrishna, the then judge of the Bombay High Court, to deal with aspects such as circumstances, events and immediate causes of the Mumbai riots on and after December 6, 1992 following the demolition of the Babri Masjid at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

The apex court, in November 2022, had said that the state government should provide details of 97 cases on dormant files to the registrar general of the Bombay High Court within one month from today. It further added that the state government shall immediately constitute a special cell to trace the absconding/missing accused in these cases and to assist the concerned courts so that the Trial can proceed against them.

The top court, in its judgment, had also directed the state government to submit a report containing details of 168 people, who were reported to have gone missing during the 1992-93 communal riots in Mumbai.