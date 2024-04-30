Red Alert for Odisha, Bihar, Bengal; Rainfall in North-East: IMD

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday warned of severe heatwave conditions and extended red alerts for Odisha, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal till May 2.

Heatwaves to prevail in these states

The IMD in its morning bulletin predicts heatwave to severe heat wave-like conditions in places like Odisha, and Bihar from April 30 to May 1, 2024, and in West Bengal from April 30th to May 2nd. The situation will start improving thereafter, it added.

Heat Wave to severe heat wave conditions very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Rayalaseema during 2-4 May while heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Saurashtra & Kutch, Rayalaseema during 30 April–2 May and Telangana, Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during the next 5 days, the weather office noted.

It further forecasts Hot and humid weather over West Assam, Tripura, south Gujarat Region, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 30 April and 1 May and Konkan & Goa, Kerala & Mahe and Coastal Karnataka during 30 April- 4 May.

Rainfall in these states

The weather office predicts rainfall along with guest winds for the north-eastern states for the next five days.

"Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorm & lightning & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 5 days", it said.

From April 30 to May 2, Sikkim might expect light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph). Isolated hailstorms might also be expected on May 1.

IMD further said that Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over Pakistan & adjoining Afghanistan upto middle tropospheric due to which scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on April 30.

Similarly, it predicts isolated rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over Punjab on April 30.

Weather in Delhi

The temperature in the national capital was expected to reach 40 degrees on Monday but the cold winds coming from the mountains did not allow this to happen.

According to Skymet's prediction, there is an area of Western Disturbance over the mountains and cyclonic winds over North Punjab.

An east-west trough will pass near Delhi on April 30 and May 1. Due to this the temperature will decrease. There is a possibility of sporadic rain, thunder, lightning and strong winds between May 4 and 7.

With regards to the temperature, the maximum temperature can be 37 degrees and the minimum temperature can be 22 degrees for the the national capital on Tuesday.