Rakesh Sharma: When He Interacted with the Then PM Indira Gandhi from Space...

Hyderabad: The whole country is eagerly waiting for Gaganyaan, India's first manned space mission. In this regard, rigorous training is going on for four astronauts. Prime Minister Modi, who announced their names, said that the aspirations of 140 crore citizens will be taken to space. Although they will have the honour of being the first Indian team to go into space in an indigenous spacecraft from here... the first Indian to land in space is Rakesh Sharma. Let us recall the memories of that time...

Former Air Force pilot Rakesh Sharma went into space on April 3, 1984, in a Soviet spacecraft (Suez T-11). Salute 7 spent about eight days orbiting the Earth aboard the space station. At that time, he got a chance to communicate with the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from space. How did India look from space? Rakesh's reply to Indira Gandhi's question, "Sare jaha se achcha" (It is the best in the world). When Rakesh was asked about feeling in a weightless state, he said that he felt like being in a simulator and that was possible only because of rigorous training.

The mission undertaken to keep in mind bio-medicine and remote sensing contributed to the technological study of many experiments done by India. The mission jointly undertaken by India-Soviet gave a lot of impetus to the country's space research. Again, after four decades, 'Gaganyan' is preparing to send four Indians into space in an indigenous spacecraft. Indian Air Force Group Captains Prashant Balakrishnan Nair, Angad Pratap, Ajith Krishnan and Wing Commander Subhanshu Shukla will go to space in a spacecraft.

