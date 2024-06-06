Goat Carrying Annamalai's Photo Slaughtered in Public View, Tamil Nadu BJP Demands Action

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu unit of BJP on Thursday shared a video on social media purportedly showing a goat being publicly slaughtered by some people to celebrate the defeat of saffron party's state president K Annamalai in the Lok Sabha polls. The goat is seen wearing a photograph of Annamalai around its neck.

Condemning the act, the party has demanded action and arrest of those involved in it. It is not known as to who made the video and its authenticity too could not be ascertained

Tamil Nadu BJP Vice-President and Party Spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy uploaded the video on his X handle and the state BJP reposted it on its official X handle. Thirupathy has blamed the DMK workers for the act.

"Killing a goat in the middle of the road and shouting against @annamalai_k and celebrating his (LS polls) defeat clearly shows that the political parties are afraid of the growth of @BJP4India in Tamil Nadu, and exposes the lowest level of politics that the opposition political parties can stoop (to)," he tweeted.

"On the counting day it can be seen that the @arivalayam minister @TRBRajaa was posing for a photograph with a goat symbolically expressing to serve mutton biriyani (was all over media) shows that @arivalayam would stoop down to any level," he added.

"Further, it can be heard on the video that small children were made to shout slogans against @annamalai_k. Instigating hate and anger with children is highly condemnable and exposes the opposition's silly, filthy politics. We expect a strict action and arrest of these criminals @mkstalin @tnpoliceoffl @AmitShah @narendramodi," his post read.

In the Lok Sabha elections, the ruling DMK-led bloc won all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu as well as the lone Puducherry segment. Annamalai was defeated by DMK's Ganapathy P Rajkumar in Coimbatore.

