Rajnath Singh to Visit Siachen on Monday

author img

By PTI

Published : 18 hours ago

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Siachen and engage with the soldiers stationed in the world's highest battlefield.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Siachen and engage with the soldiers stationed in the world's highest battlefield. The Indian Army celebrated its 40th year of presence on the strategically important Siachen Glacier last week.

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will on Monday visit Siachen and interact with the soldiers deployed at the world's highest battlefield. Last week, the Indian Army marked the 40th year of its presence on the strategically significant Siachen Glacier. The Siachen Glacier at the height of around 20,000 feet in the Karakoram range is known as the highest militarised zone in the world where the soldiers have to battle frostbite and high winds.

Under its 'Operation Meghdoot', the Indian Army established its full control over the Siachen Glacier in April, 1984. "Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh will visit Siachen tomorrow. He will interact with the Armed Forces personnel deployed in the region," Singh's office said on 'X'. The Indian Army strengthened its presence in Siachen over the last few years.

In January last year, Captain Shiva Chauhan from the Army's Corps of Engineers was posted at a frontline post in Siachen Glacier, in the first such operational deployment of a woman Army officer at key battlefield.

"The Indian Army's control over Siachen Glacier has not only been a story of unparalleled valour and determination but also an incredible journey of technological advancements and logistical improvements that transformed it from one of the most formidable terrains into a symbol of indomitable spirit and innovation," an Army official had said last week.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.