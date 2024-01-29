Loading...

Punjab: Controversy Erupts Over Photo of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in Function

Punjab: Controversy Erupts Over Photo of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in Function (Source ETV Bharat)

A controversy erupted in Tarn Taran district of Punjab over a photo of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale at a function. Police said they have called both the parties on Tuesday to clear all the misunderstanding.

Tarn Taran (Punjab): A big controversy erupted at village Pahuvind Sahib during a function held at a Gurudwara Sahib dedicated to the birth anniversary of Dhan Dhan Baba Deep Singh Ji, police said on Monday.

It is understood that swords were waved by 'Shreyam Nihang Singhs' and a few people were injured. "The controversy erupted after a video allegedly featuring Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale's picture during the 'Jod Mela' went viral," official sources said. They also added that the agitated mob smashed a car.

According to sources, some youth, who had come to the function to offer their service, displayed Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale's photo, which was forcibly taken down by a member of the Pahuwind Gurdwara Sahib's management committee.

Harpal Singh Baler, president of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Amritsar district and local leader Bhai Ranjit Singh Udoke condemned the forced removal of the photo from the fair.

Meanwhile, Prabhjot Singh and Colonel (Retd) Harisimran Singh, office-bearers of the Gurdwara Sahib's management committee, claimed that they did not use any abusive words. "We asked the youth not to put up the photo of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale at the shoe-knotting place and to set up a tent on the road without the permission of the management committee. However, the youth tampered the video and made it public," the duo claimed.

Meanwhile, Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhikhivind Preetinder Singh said seeing the sensitivity of this matter, both parties will be called on Tuesday and all the misunderstandings will be cleared. Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale was a leading figure of the 'Khalistan' movement.

JARNAIL SINGH BHINDERWALEGURUDWARA SAHIBSHIROMANI AKALI DAL

