From AI to UPI, PM Modi Interacts with Bill Gates, Microsoft Boss Says 'India Leading the Way'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a candid conversation with Bill Gates, Microsoft co-founder, discussed on several issues from Artificial Intelligence to digital payments and efforts to combat climate change at PM's residence here on Friday.

2023 G20 Summit

PM Modi and Bill Gates held talks on 2023 G20 Summit which concluded last year under India's presidency. "We had extensive discussions before the G20 Summit and as you might have seen, the Summit's proceedings took a lot of turns. I believe we have now aligned with G20's core purposes & objectives, bringing them to the mainstream. I hope your first-hand experience echoes this sentiment," PM Modi said to Gates.

Replying to PM Modi, Bill Gates said, "G20 is way more inclusive and so it is fantastic to see India hosting it - really raised things like digital innovations and how the south-south collaboration can be far more than just the dialogue with the north...Our foundation is so excited about the past results that you have achieved here in India, that we would be a partner in trying to take that into many other countries."

Digital Revolution in India

Discussing the Digital revolution in India as well as the Health, Agriculture and Education sectors in India, PM Modi said, "During the G20 Summit in Indonesia, representatives from around the world expressed their curiosity about the digital revolution in the country. I explained to them that we have democratised technology to prevent monopoly. It is by the people and for the people.."

"In here, it is like Digital Government. India is not only adapting technology but it is actually leading the way...," Bill Gates replied to PM Modi.

India During COVID-19

While interacting with Bill Gates, PM Narendra Modi recalled the vaccination drive in India during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Firstly, I emphasized that our fight against the virus involves everyone. This is not 'Virus vs Government' but the fight of 'Virus vs Life' - this was my first philosophy. Secondly, I started having direct communication with the people of my country from the first day. I publically followed all protocols. I told them 'taali bajao', 'thaali bajao', 'diya jalao' - this was mocked in our country but I had to take people into confidence," PM Modi told Bill Gates.

"Once the confidence was built, it became a mass movement...The financial challenge was significant due to vaccine research costs. I built people's confidence by taking the vaccine first of all. My 95-year-old mother also took the vaccine...When my new government, I want to invest a lot in the research in that direction (Cervical cancer)...," the PM added.

'Namo Drone Didi'

The PM also told Bill Gates about the Central government's scheme 'Namo Drone Didi'. "When I used to hear about the digital divide in the world, I used to think that I would not allow anything like that to happen in my country. Digital public infrastructure is a major requirement in itself...Women are more open to adopting new technology in India...I have started 'Namo Drone Didi' scheme...This is going on very successfully. I interact with them these days, they are delighted. They say that they didn't know to ride a bicycle but they are now pilots and can fly drones. The mindset has changed," Modi said.

Artificial Intelligence

PM Modi and Bill Gates also discussed the role and benefits of technology and AI. The PM informed him how AI was utilised during 2023 G20 Summit, how his Hindi speech was translated into Tamil during Kashi Tamil Sangamam event and the use of AI in NaMo App. "...Historically, during the first and second industrial revolutions we lagged behind because we were a colony. Now, in the midst of a fourth industrial revolution, the digital element is at its core. I am confident that India will gain a lot in this," PM Modi said

"...AI is very important. Sometimes, I jokingly say that in our country, we call our mother 'Aai'. Now I say that when a child is born, he says 'Aai' as well as AI as children have become so advanced," he further said.

Deepfake

PM Modi and Bill Gates talked about how India will treat the rise of Artificial Intelligence and the risks associated to it. "If we use AI as a magic tool, it will perhaps lead to a grave injustice. If AI is relied on out of laziness...then it is the wrong path. I should have a competition with ChatGPT and strive to go ahead of AI..."

"These are early days in AI...It will do things that you think are hard and then it will fail to something which you think is easy. It seems like AI is a huge opportunity but there are a few challenges that come with it," Bill Gates replied.

Raising his voice against the misuse of AI, PM Modi further said, "If such a good thing (AI) is given to someone without proper training, it is likely to be misused...I suggested that we should start with clear watermarks on AI-generated content. So that nobody is misguided...In a democratic country like India, anybody can use deepfake...It's crucial to acknowledge that deepfake content is AI-generated...We need to think about some dos and don'ts..."

Renewable Energy in India

PM Modi and the Microsoft co-founder discussed on the renewable energy in India and how India will go forward carrying its rich history of being environment friendly.

PM Narendra Modi said, "I am pleased to say that India is making rapid advancements in renewable energy...We want to make advancements in Green Hydrogen. In Tamil Nadu, I launched a hydrogen-powered boat...I am thinking about having this boat on Kashi-Ayodhya boat so that my movement of Clean Ganga gets strengthened and it sends out a message to the environment-conscious society..."