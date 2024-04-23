President Murmu On 2-Day Uttarakhand Visit From Today; To Attend AIIMS Rishikesh Convocation

Rishikesh: President Droupadi Murmu is arriving in Uttarakhand on Tuesday April 23 for her two-day visit to the state.

According to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan in this regard, on the first day of her visit on April 23, the President will grace the 4th convocation of AIIMS Rishikesh. On the same evening, she will attend the Ganga Aarti at Rishikesh.

On April 24, the President will grace the convocation ceremony of officer trainees of Indian Forest Service (2022 batch) at the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy, Dehradun.

It is learnt that the President, who will attend the 4th convocation of AIIMS Rishikesh, will confer degrees to medical students. Besides, the President will also confer medals to the toppers on the occasion. President Draupadi Murmu will be the chief guest of this function. Whereas, Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh and NITI Aayog member Dr Vinod K Paul will attend as special guests.

Executive Director of AIIMS Rishikesh, Professor Meenu Singh said that all preparations for the convocation have been completed. Degrees will be awarded to 598 medical students in the convocation ceremony whereas topper students will be awarded 16 medals including 14 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze, Singh informed. Before this, convocation ceremonies have been held at AIIMS thrice on 3 November 2018, 14 March 2020 and 13 July 2023.

In view of the President of India's visit, the Pauri Police has issued a traffic advisory in the area.

President to Attend Ganga Aarti: Pauri SSP Lokeshwar Singh said that President Droupadi Murmu will reach Parmarth Niketan by road after attending the convocation of AIIMS. After performing Aarti at Ganga Ghat, she will go to Dehradun Raj Bhawan via AIIMS by road.

As per the traffic plan, Parmarth Niketan Ghat will be restricted for common citizens on April 23 from 4 pm to 8 pm. However, tourists or other people staying near Parmarth Niketan will be able to participate in the Aarti at the Ganga ghats.

According to SSP Lokeshwar Singh, a zero zone will remain in force from Garudachatti to Barrage bridge. He said that more than 400 policemen are being deployed at various places for the security of the President.