Venkaiah Naidu Conferred Padma Vibhushan in the Field of Public Affairs

New Delhi : Former Vice President Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu on Monday received Padma Vibhushan from President Droupadi Murmu in the field of Public Affairs. ‘Padma Vibhushan’, one of the highest civilian awards in the country, is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Besides Venkaiah Naidu, the other Padma Vibhushan recipients this year are actor-political Konidela Chiranjeevi in the field of art from Andhra Pradesh, Vyjayantimala Bali and Padma Subrahmanyam in art from Tamil Nadu, and Bindeshwar Pathak (posthumously) in social work from Bihar.

Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, according to PIB. The Awards are given in various disciplines / fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

‘Padma Bhushan’ is given for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards were announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

For the year 2024, the President approved conferment of 132 Padma Awards including 2 duo cases (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one). The list comprises 5 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 110 Padma Shri Awards. 30 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 8 persons from the category of Foreigners / NRI / PIO / OCI and 9 Posthumous awardees.