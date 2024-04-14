President, Vice President, PM Offer Floral Tributes to Ambedkar on His Birth Anniversary

author img

By PTI

Published : Apr 14, 2024, 3:36 PM IST

President, Vice President, PM Offer Floral Tributes to Ambedkar on His Birth Anniversary

On the occasion of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar's birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, among others, offered floral tributes at his statue in the Parliament House Complex.

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla offered floral tributes at the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar in the Parliament House Complex on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Sunday.

Union ministers, members of Parliament, former lawmakers, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. Later, several dignitaries also offered floral tributes to Ambedkar's portrait in the Central Hall of the Samvidhan Sadan, the old Parliament building.

The Secretaries-General of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, Utpal Kumar Singh and P C Mody, respectively, also offered floral tributes to Ambedkar in the Central Hall. Ambedkar's portrait was unveiled in the Central Hall by the then Prime Minister Vishwanath Pratap Singh on April 12, 1990.

"On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution and one of the most eminent nation builders, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens," the president said in a statement.

"Babasaheb, a great son of Bharat, was not only the architect of the Indian Constitution but also a champion of social justice. He pioneered social change to build an egalitarian India through a constitutional framework promoting rule of law, civil liberties, gender equality, and empowerment of marginalised sections," Dhankhar said.

Birla hailed Ambedkar as a great nation-builder and said his life was synonymous with a unique struggle for social justice. "He was the vocal voice of the exploited and deprived sections of society and always dedicated to protecting their rights. In the form of the Constitution, he has given us an inspiring guide which is a model for all democratic countries. His works guide us even today. It is our responsibility to follow the path shown by him and contribute to achieve the resolution of creating an inclusive society and a developed India," the Lok Sabha speaker said.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.