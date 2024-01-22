As pran pratistha euphoria sets in, Indian diaspora soaks in Ram Bhakti

New Delhi: As the consecration of Ram Temple, a grand spectacle being awaited by Ram devotees across the globe, draws close; faithfuls cutting across nationalities on Monday joined hands to celebrate the grand occasion with verve and enthusiasm.

The United Kingdom is also witnessing vibrant celebrations as temples gear up for the mega event in Ayodhya. Hindu Temple is all geared up with enthusiasm as it is set to celebrate the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. There are around 250 Hindu temples in the UK.

The Indian diaspora in the UK also organised a car rally in London. During the rally, the participants chanted slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' and played songs in praise of Lord Rama. In Australia, similar excitement is seen amid the growing excitement over the Ram temple event. A series of events have been planned across hundreds of temples.

In Mexico, the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony was performed by an American priest with Mexican hosts at his side and the excuisitely-crafted idols brought from India. The atmosphere was filled with 'divine energy' as hymns and songs sung by the Indian diaspora reverberated throughout the hall.

In a post in X, the Indian Mission in Mexico said, "First Lord Ram temple in Mexico! On the eve of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at Ayodhya, the city of Queretaro in Mexico gets the first Lord Ram temple. Queretaro also hosts the first Lord Hanuman temple in Mexico".

Similarly Indian diaspora in countries like Denmark, New Zealand, Taiwan, and Seychelles also celebrated the Ram Temple inauguration. Mauritius also appeared in celebratory mood.

Expressing his joy over Ram Temple opening, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth said, "Let us rejoice as Shri Ram returns to Ayodhya. May his blessings and teachings continue to light our way towards peace and prosperity. Jai Hind! Jai Mauritius".

On Sunday, Pravind Jugnauth was given sacred 'akshat'—rice grains mixed with turmeric and ghee- from Ayodhya Ram Temple.

Meanwhile, Mauritius High Commissioner to India, Haymandoyal Dillum said that the installation of the idol of Lord Ram at Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, holds great spiritual, historical, and cultural significance for the people of Mauritius. It is as if Lord Ram is coming back after the exile.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony is also celebrated in Mauritius with puja and hawan. A two-hour break from work has been given to people of Hindu community in Mauritius to participate at pujas today.