PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana: Over 1 Cr Households Registered For Free Electricity, Says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday was elated over the huge response towards the registrations under the PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.

The PM took to X(formerly Twitter) to share that over 1 crore households have registered for free electricity under the Rooftop Solar Scheme. "Outstanding news! In about a month since it was launched, over 1 crore households have already registered themselves for the PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. Registrations have been pouring in from all parts of the nation. Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have seen over 5 lakh registrations, " PM Modi said.

"Those who haven’t registered yet should also do so at the earliest. pmsuryaghar.gov.in. This initiative promises substantial reductions in electricity expenses for households, along with ensuring energy production. It's poised to encourage Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) on a grand scale, contributing to a better planet, the PM further added."

What is PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana?

The Prime Minister's Rooftop Solar Scheme announced in the Interim Budget, February 1, 2022, is known as PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. With an investment of more than Rs 75,00 crores, this scheme aims to electrify 1 crore households with 300 units of electricity free of cost per month. In order to spread the scheme at the grass root level, Urban local bodies and panchayats shall be incentivised to promote rooftop solar systems in their jurisdictions.

According to the government, the benefits expected from this solarisation are savings up to Rs 15,000-18,000 crore annually for households from free solar electricity and selling the surplus to the distribution companies; charging of electric vehicles; entrepreneurship opportunities for a large number of vendors for supply and installation; and employment opportunities for the youth with technical skills in manufacturing, installation and maintenance.