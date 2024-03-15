Hyderabad: Giving a boost to BJP's campaign in Telangana for the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening held a roadshow in Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency here.

PM Narendra Modi holds road show in Hyderabad

Wearing a saffron coloured cap, Modi stood in an open-top vehicle and waved to the people who stood on both sides of the road, greeting him. Some stood on the terraces of buildings to catch a glimpse of the PM. Slogans like 'Modi, Modi' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' were raised during the roadshow. Modi was flanked by Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy and the party's candidate from Malkajgiri Eatala Rajender.

On March 16, the prime minister will address a public meeting at Nagarkurnool, a BJP release said, adding that he will attend a rally in Jagtial on March 18. The BJP is trying to make significant electoral gains in the south.

The party had won four out of the total 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana in 2019 general elections. The BJP has decided to go solo in Telangana in the coming Lok Sabha elections and is hopeful of increasing its tally.