PM Narendra Modi holds road show in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Giving a boost to BJP's campaign in Telangana for the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening held a roadshow in Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency here.
On March 16, the prime minister will address a public meeting at Nagarkurnool, a BJP release said, adding that he will attend a rally in Jagtial on March 18. The BJP is trying to make significant electoral gains in the south.
The party had won four out of the total 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana in 2019 general elections. The BJP has decided to go solo in Telangana in the coming Lok Sabha elections and is hopeful of increasing its tally.