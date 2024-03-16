Lok Sabha Polls: PM Modi Pens Letter To Nation, Addressing All As Family; Seeks Support

Hyderabad: On the eve of the Election Commission of India's announcement of schedule to Lok Sabha Election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to the nation, reminiscing his stint at the country's helm of affairs and to build 'Viksit Bharat'(or Developed India).
The letter sets out the measures that the BJP regime led by Modi to improve the quality of life for the poor, farmers, youth and women. He reeled out a short-but comprehensive list of achievements through his governance.
As for the milestones, he had recalled the GST implementation, Article 370 abrogation, Triple Talaq legislation, Women's Reservation Act, new Parliament House building besides tackling terrorism and Left-Wing Extremism.
He also sought continuous support from the people of India to take his journey forward together, citing that public participation is key to democracy and to build Viksit Bharat.
What is Viksit Bharat?
Viksit Bharat @ 2047 is a vision document of PM Modi. His website says it represents a complete blueprint for the country's prosperity, and is not just a catchphrase. "This vision will be a guiding principle for India during its Amrit Kaal," it claims.
Here is the full text of PM Modi's letter:
My dear family member,
Our partnership is at the threshold of completing a decade. The trust and support of 140 crore Indians inspires and motivates me.
The transformation that has taken place in the lives of the people is the biggest achievement of our government over the last 10 years. These transformative outcomes are the result of the sincere efforts made by a determined government to improve the quality of life for the poor, farmers, youth and women.
The success of efforts such as pucca houses through Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, access to electricity, water and LPG for all, free medical treatments through Ayushman Bharat, financial help to farmers, assistance to women through Matru Vandana Yojana and many more has been possible only due to the trust that you have placed in me.
Our nation is moving forward taking both tradition and modernity hand in hand. While the last decade witnessed unprecedented construction of next generation infrastructure, there has also been a rejuvenation of our rich national and cultural heritage. Today, every citizen is proud that the nation is marching ahead while also celebrating its rich culture.
It is a measure of your trust and support that we could take several historic and major decisions like implementation of GST, abrogation of Article 370, new law on Triple Talaq, Nari Shakti Vandan Act to enhance women's participation in the Parliament, the inauguration of a new Parliament building and strong steps against terrorism and Left-Wing Extremism.
The beauty of democracy lies in Janbhagidari or public participation. It is your support that gives me the immense strength to take bold decisions for the nation's welfare, draw up aspirational plans and implement them smoothly.
I need and indeed, look forward to your ideas, suggestions and support as we work to fulfil the resolve of building a Viksit Bharat. I am confident that we will continue to take our nation to great heights together.
With best wishes for your bright future.