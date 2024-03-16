Lok Sabha Polls: PM Modi Pens Letter To Nation, Addressing All As Family; Seeks Support

Hyderabad: On the eve of the Election Commission of India's announcement of schedule to Lok Sabha Election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to the nation, reminiscing his stint at the country's helm of affairs and to build 'Viksit Bharat'(or Developed India).

The letter sets out the measures that the BJP regime led by Modi to improve the quality of life for the poor, farmers, youth and women. He reeled out a short-but comprehensive list of achievements through his governance.

As for the milestones, he had recalled the GST implementation, Article 370 abrogation, Triple Talaq legislation, Women's Reservation Act, new Parliament House building besides tackling terrorism and Left-Wing Extremism.

He also sought continuous support from the people of India to take his journey forward together, citing that public participation is key to democracy and to build Viksit Bharat.

What is Viksit Bharat?

Viksit Bharat @ 2047 is a vision document of PM Modi. His website says it represents a complete blueprint for the country's prosperity, and is not just a catchphrase. "This vision will be a guiding principle for India during its Amrit Kaal," it claims.