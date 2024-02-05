PM Modi to Reply on 'Motion of Thanks' Today; BJP MPs Asked to Remain Present in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: As business is set to resume on the fourth day of Parliament's Budget Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha on Monday. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party has issued a three-line whip to all its MPs in Lok Sabha to be present in the Lower House.

The last session before Lok Sabha polls assumes significance before general elections due in April-May this year. It will be spread over eight sittings spread over a period of 10 days and is set to conclude on February 9.

According to the List of Business in the House scheduled for the day, Lok Sabha MPs Ravneet Singh and Ramshiromani Verma will lay on the table the minutes of the twelfth sitting of the Committee on Absence of Members from the sittings of the House held on December 14, 2023. MPs PP Chaudhary and NK Premachandran will present the 28th report of the Committee on External Affairs (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on the subject 'Countering Global Terrorism at Regional and International Levels'.

Besides, BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 49th Report of the Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development on 'Functioning of Directorate General of Training' pertaining to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present a statement of estimated receipts and expenditure of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2024-25.

In Rajya Sabha, while the discussion over the Motion of Thanks on the President's address is to resume, MPs Ashok Kumar Mittal and Prakash Javadekar will lay on the table, a copy (in English and Hindi) of the Twenty Eighth Report of the Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on 'Countering Global Terrorism at Regional and International Levels' in the House today.

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav will introduce the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Bill, 2024 Bill in the Rajya Sabha today to amend the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.