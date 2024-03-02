'I Am Not Going Anywhere Now; NDA winning 400 seats': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tells PM Modi

Nitish Kumar addressing in a rally in Aurangabad in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday

Aurangabad (Bihar): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he would remain with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) forever.

Speaking on the occasion of the unveiling function of the projects worth Rs 21,400 crore in Aurangabad district by Modi, Kumar said, "I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is a matter of great happiness that he is spearheading several developmental works in Bihar and work is done rapidly in such schemes. You had come earlier as well but I had disappeared. But now I am with you. I assure you that I will not go anywhere. I am confident that the NDA coalition will win more than 400 seats in the coming Lok Sabha polls".

At this PM Modi was seen laughing as he sat on the stage looking at Kumar. The Bihar Chief Minister dumped the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan and returned to his old ally BJP last month.

"People of Bihar will now feel economically more empowered," said Kumar. "We have been together since 2005 and have done a lot of work together. No work had been done anywhere before. But now Bihar is progressing a lot. Today the foundation stone of important schemes of railways, road construction and Namami Gange is being laid. A new four lane has to be built from Amas to Darbhanga. The foundation stone is being laid from Amas to Ramnagar section. The plan of a four lane elevated road between Danapur Bihta is important. With this, it will become easier to travel from Bihta to Patna. It is a matter of happiness that all the work gets done quickly," he said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi unveiled the development projects at an official function in Ratanwa village. Chief Minister Kumar, Governor Rajendra V Arlekar, Deputy CMs Samat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and several Union ministers were among those present at the programme. This is Modi's first visit to Bihar since the BJP-led NDA returned to power in the state after CM Nitish Kumar, who heads the JD(U), dumped the Mahagathbandhan.

Modi unveiled national highway projects worth over Rs 18,000 crore. He also laid the foundation stone for a six-lane bridge over the Ganga, which will be constructed parallel to the existing JP Ganga Setu.