'People should not have a narrow view': Jaishankar's dig at US on sanction warning to India

New Delhi: Reacting to the United States warning of potential sanctions to India after the signing of a 10-year agreement to run the Chabahar port in Iran, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that people should not have a narrow view as the project will benefit everyone.

“I saw some of the remarks that were made,” Jaishankar said on Tuesday in Kolkata, refuting the comments made by Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson, US State Department.

"But I think it is a question of communicating, convincing, and getting people to understand that this (Chabahar port) is actually for everyone's benefit. There should not be any narrow view for it,” the EAM said.

The United States, Jaishankar said, did not take a negative view of Chabahar in the past, adding that the US itself appreciated Chabahar's “larger relevance.”

Jaishankar also further explained why India, despite its long association with the project, could not sign a long-term pact earlier. “There were various problems on the Iranian end, such as changes in the joint-venture partner, conditions etc. Finally, we were able to sort this out and get the long-term agreement done. The deal is necessary because without it, you cannot really improve the port operation. Its operation, we believe, will benefit the entire region,” EAM pointed out.

The Long-Term Bilateral Contract was signed between Indian Ports Global Limited (IPCL) and Iran's Port & Maritime Organization(PMO) on Monday. A flagship project between the two countries, Chabahar serves as an important transit port for trade with Afghanistan, and landlocked countries in central Asia.

Under the contract, India has offered credit worth $250 million to develop infrastructure around this strategic facility in the Gulf of Oman. Chabahar Port, recognised as India's vital connectivity conduit to Afghanistan, Central Asia, and the broader Eurasian expanse, is likely to serve as a counterbalance to Pakistan's Gwadar port and China's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative. Plans are underway to integrate Chabahar with the International North South Transport Corridor (INSTC), facilitating India's access to Afghanistan and Central Asia without relying on Pakistan.

The Chabahar Port in Iran has been pivotal for India's connectivity to Afghanistan and Central Asia, bypassing Pakistan. This pact indicates a long-term commitment to enhancing trade and strategic ties between India and Iran.