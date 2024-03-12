Pakistani Boat With Narcotics Worth Rs 480 Cr Seized Near Gujarat Coast, Six Crew Members Arrested

author img

By ANI

Published : 1 hours ago

In a joint operation, the Indian Coast Guard based on intelligence inputs, apprehended a Pakistani Boat with six crew and narcotics onboard, worth approx Rs 480 crore.

In a joint operation, the Indian Coast Guard based on intelligence inputs, apprehended a Pakistani Boat with six crew and narcotics onboard, worth approx Rs 480 crore.

Gandhinagar (Gujarat): A Pakistani boat carrying drugs worth Rs 480 crore was intercepted near Gujarat's Porbandar in an overnight operation, an official statement on Tuesday said. According to officials, the operation was carried out during the intervening night of March 11-12 resulting in the seizure of narcotics worth Rs 480 crore. Six crew members onboard were also apprehended.

"The Boat has apprehended about 350 Km from Porbandar into the Arabian Sea in a sea-air coordinated operation involving ICG ships and Dornier Aircraft. The operation exhibited well-coordinated efforts between ICG, NCB and ATS Gujrat," an official statement read.

During the operation, the Indian Coast Guard, on specific intelligence input from agencies, strategically positioned its ships in the Arabian Sea on Monday evening.

"ICG also tasked its Dornier aircraft to scan and locate the boat in likely areas. After an exhaustive search in the area, the ICG Ships, with teams of NCB and ATS Gujarat, arrived location and positively identified the boat which was moving suspiciously in the dark," the statement issued by agencies read.

"The boat was found to be a Pakistani boat with six crew. An investigation by the joint boarding team and rummaging off the boat revealed approximately 80 Kg of drugs worth approx Rs 480 crore," it added.

The agencies further mentioned that the boat along with its crew has been apprehended and is being brought to Porbandar.

"This is the tenth apprehension by ICG, jointly with ATS Gujarat and NCB, in the last three years, amounting to 517Kg Narcotics worth Rs 3135 Crores," an official statement said. Further investigation is underway.

Read More

  1. Trichy Customs Preventive Unit Seizes Narcotics Worth Over Rs 111 Crore in Tamil Nadu
  2. Tamil Film, Political Personalities under Intelligence Scanner with Drug Dealer Sadiq's Arrest

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Crouching Tigers, Hidden Elephants Are Out: A Tale of Man-Animal Conflicts

Malaysia Airlines MH-370 Disappearance Completes 10 Years: Here Is What We Know Today

Justice B V Nagarathna: Time to Break Glass Ceiling, Women to Strive Ahead

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.