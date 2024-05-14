Alwar Youth's 'Feed The Needy' Campaign Still Continuing with Public Support Since Corona Pandemic

Alwar Youth serve one-rupee meal at their Vision Sansthan stall to feed the needy. (ETV Bharat)

Alwar (Rajasthan) : When the impact of Covid pandemic was at its height, all sections of people suffered a lot. Especially, the poorer and needy sections of society faced greater difficulties. At such a time, the youth of Alwar in Rajasthan formed a group, launched a campaign and provided food to the needy.

Vision Sansthan organisation started this feeding campaign in the second wave of Coronavirus and continues it even today. More than one thousand people eat food at their stall every morning and evening. You will be shocked to hear the price of this food, because the organization charges only one rupee for it. This organization has so far provided food to more than 12 lakh people.

Feeding the needy: Himanshu Sharma, member of Vision Sansthan, said that during the Corona period, the youth implemented the idea of ​​feeding food to the needy people. At that time we did not believe that we would be able to continue this work. But our campaign got public support and today it is running continuously for 1,053 days without any stop. In the initial times, we had arrangements to feed a small number of people. At that time, the price of food was kept at Rs 10, but today this price is Rs 1.

Himanshu said that when the campaign started during Covid period, they came to know that there were many people who were not able to get even one meal a day. At that time, 138 people joined their team. Then they decided that if they did not get public support, then everyone would bring a little food from their homes and distribute it among the people. But from the very beginning of the campaign, they got public support.

People's participation: Now people bring their children here so that they can serve in this campaign. Himanshu said that food arrangements are made here for the candidates from other districts appearing in any government exam. Tourists coming from outside and staff engaged in conducting the elections also eat food here.

Himanshu Sharma said that from the very first day, people get roti, vegetable, rice, pulses, a sweet and a fruit to eat in our plate. Dal is prepared without spices and oil, so that even hospital patients can eat it easily.

Celebrating anniversaries and birthdays: Himanshu Sharma said that now people also celebrate their special days by joining us. People come here on their birthdays and marriage anniversaries and feed people and donate food for one day. Also, they sit here and eat food with people. Himanshu said that our team celebrates every festival with the people. Due to this, our campaign is running successfully even now. It is our endeavor to provide food to anyone who comes to our place.

Why this place was chosen: Himanshu Sharma said that the Bijli Ghar circle of Alwar city was chosen for this campaign because three big hospitals of Alwar city are operating here. In this, the attendants accompanying the patient can also have food at their stall. They provide food to people at 9 am and 7:30 pm.