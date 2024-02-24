On Gujarat Visit, PM Modi Leads Roadshow in Jamnagar

By PTI

Published : 5 minutes ago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took out a road show in Jamnagar city on Saturday night from the airport to the circuit house.

Jamnagar (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi took out a road show in Jamnagar city on Saturday night from the airport to the circuit house. Modi waved at people lined up on both sides of roads as his cavalcade moved towards its destination amid chants of 'Modi, Modi and ' 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. The PM will halt at the Jamnagar circuit house for the night.

He is scheduled to attend two functions in the Devbhumi Dwarka and Rajkot districts in Saurashtra region on Sunday. In Devbhumi Dwarka, the PM will dedicate to the nation 'Sudarshan Setu,' the country's longest cable-stayed bridge on the Arabian Sea.

