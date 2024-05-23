Deve Gowda Warns Grandson: 'Return To India And Subject To Legal Process...'

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Thursday issued a warning to his grandson and suspended JD (S) leader Prajwal Revanna to return to India immediately.

Deve Gowda issues a warning on his X handle:

Prajwal is accused of sexual assault of scores of women. "I have issued a warning to Prajwal Revanna to return immediately from wherever he is and subject himself to the legal process. He should not test my patience any further," H D Deve Gowda said in a letter posted on his X, formerly known as Twitter, handle.

'Prajwal should be given harshest punishment'

In the letter, the JD (S) supremo Deve Gowda stated, "I spoke to the media about Prajwal Revanna on 18 May when I was headed to the temple to offer pooja. It took me some time to recover from the shock and pain he has inflicted on me, my entire family, my colleagues, friends and party workers. I have already said that he should be given the harshest punishment under the law if found guilty."

'Cannot convince people that I was unaware of Prajwal's activities'

"My son and former Karnataka Chief Minister, H.D Kumaraswamy, has advocated this line since the day the scandal broke. People have used the harshest words against me and my family in the last few weeks. I am aware of it. I do not wish to stop them. I do not wish to criticise them. I will not try and argue with them that they should have waited until all the facts were found out. I also cannot convince people that I was unaware of Prajwal's activities," added the former Prime Minister.

H D Deve Gowda said that he does not have any desire to shield his grandson. "I cannot convince them that I have no desire to shield him. I cannot convince them that I am not aware of his movements and that I was not aware of his foreign trip. I believe in answering my conscience. I believe in God and I know the almighty knows the truth," he added.

"I will not venture to comment on political conspiracies, exaggerations, provocations and falsehoods that have been maliciously spread in recent weeks. I am very sure people who have done it will have to answer God and pay for it heavily one day. I place my truth and my burdens at the feet of the Lord," he added.

'Prajwal should subject himself to legal process'

Deve Gowda maintained that Prajwal, who is an MP from Hassan seat in Karnataka and again contested the ongoing polls as a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate, from the same seat, should subject himself to legal process.

'I am issuing a warning to Prajwal'

"At this juncture, I can do only one thing. I can issue a stern warning to Prajwal and ask him to return from wherever he is and surrender before the police. He should subject himself to the legal process. This is not an appeal that I am making, it is a warning that I am issuing. If he does not heed to this warning, he will have to face my anger and the anger of all his family members," the former Prime Minister warned.

'Will never let people down'

"The law will take care of the accusations against him, but not listening to the family will ensure his total isolation. If he has any respect left for me, he has to return immediately. I wish to also make it clear that I will ensure that there will be no interference in the enquiry against him from me or my family mind whatsoever, members. There is no emotion in this regard.. there is only the cause of justice for those who have suffered as a result of his alleged actions and misdeeds. It is of utmost importance to me to earn back the trust of the people. They have stood by me for over sixty years of my political life and I am deeply indebted to them. As long as I am alive, I will never let them down," the 91-year-old leader said.

CM Siddaramaiah hits out at Deve Gowda over letter

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddramaiah lashed out at Deve Gowda over his recent letter and alleged that it was the former Prime Minister who sent his grandson abroad.

"I think it was he (Deve Gowda) who sent Prajwal abroad," Siddharamaiah told reporters in Mysuru.

Why is Prajwal on the run?

33-year-old Prajwal, who is seeking re-election from Hassan as an NDA candidate, is absconding and has been holed up abroad ever since a huge cache of explicit videos became public, showing women being sexually assaulted allegedly by him.

Three rape cases are registered against Prajwal, one in Hassan and two in Bengaluru. An arrest warrant has also been issued against him besides a blue corner notice by Interpol.

Siddaramaiah has written to the Centre to cancel his diplomatic passport. This is the second time Siddharamaih has written to the Centre urging them to cancel Prajwal's diplomatic passport.

Prajwal's father and Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna is out on bail in two cases. One is related to the molestation of a cook, who was also allegedly raped by Prajwal, and the other relates to the kidnap of a woman.