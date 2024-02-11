Muslims Are Coming with Us: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday claimed that Muslims are coming with his party and that the 'Hindutva' of the BJP burns the house.

Addressing a gathering here, Uddhav Thackeray, son of Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray said, "The Muslim community is coming with us. I ask them don't you know that I am the party chief of Shiv Sena and the son of a 'Hindu Hriday Samrat'."

"I am a staunch Hindu myself so why are you coming with me? They say that we have come to know that there is a difference between your 'Hindutva' and the 'Hindutva' of BJP. Your 'Hindutva' burns the stove in our house and the 'Hindutva' of the BJP burns the house. (Lord) Ram in our hearts and work in our hands, this is our 'Hindutva', and we are patriotic Hindus," added Uddhav.

Uddhav also hit out at the Centre over its decision to award Bharat Ratna, country's highest civilian honour to five persons. "There was a kind of rule of awarding 'Bharat Ratna'. Now it is as per the whims and fancies of (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi. I am not saying it is wrong. But when those individuals were alive, you (BJP) opposed them," he added.

"I gave an example of (former Bihar Chief Minister) Karpoori Thakur. Karpoori Thakur gave 26 per cent reservation to OBCs in government service in 1978-79. Jan Sangh protested against Karpoori Thakur and also took to streets," recalled Uddhav Thackeray.

"You want voters in Bihar, so you are awarding Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur. We don't have money like the BJP but valuable and loyal people are with me like gold, this is my wealth. This is my capital," added Uddhav Thackeray in presence of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and senior leaders Anil Desai, Diwakar Raote.

Uddhav has been repeatedly slamming the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he formed an alliance with Congress and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) in Maharashtra.