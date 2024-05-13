ETV Bharat / bharat

'Matter of Propriety…': SC Junks Plea Seeking Removal of Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi CM

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 13, 2024, 2:04 PM IST

Supreme Court has dismissed a plea which sought removal of Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi Chief Minister
File photo of Supreme Court of India(Getty Images)

A Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta has junked a plea seeking the removal of Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi Chief Minister.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday junked a plea seeking the removal of Arvind Kejriwal from the post of Delhi Chief Minister after he was arrested in a money laundering case in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said, "It is up to Delhi LG to act if he wants to but we will not interfere". The bench said that it is a matter of propriety but there is no legal right seeking the removal of Kejriwal as Chief Minister following his arrest.

The bench also pointed out that the petitioner, Kant Bhati, who moved before the apex court was not the petitioner before the Delhi High Court.

"We are not inclined to interfere with the impugned judgment. The Special Leave Petition is dismissed," said the bench, in its order. The petitioner before the High Court had claimed that Kejriwal, who was in judicial custody regarding the Delhi liquor policy case, had incurred incapacity to carry out his constitutional obligations and functions under Articles 239AA (4), 167(b) and (c) of the Constitution. The petitioner had stressed that Kejriwal cannot continue as Chief Minister.

The High Court, in April, dismissed the petition and imposed a cost of Rs.50,000, saying that the petition was aimed at gaining publicity.

Read more:

SC to Hear Former Jharkhand CM's Plea against His Arrest on May 17

TAGGED:

ARVIND KEJRIWALSUPREME COURTDELHI CHIEF MINISTERDELHI HIGH COURTPLEA TO REMOVE ARVIND KEJRIWAL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Mother's Day 2024: Five Last-minute Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Mom

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.