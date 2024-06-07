Youth Accidentally Shoots Dead Aunt While Cleaning Pistol in Uttar Pradesh

Jhansi: A young man's hobby of keeping a pistol proved costly in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi. While cleaning the pistol, the weapon went off with the bullet hitting the young man's aunt standing nearby and she died on the spot while the man himself was seriously injured.

The shocking incident has come to light at village Hansari under Jhansi Premnagar police station area of the Uttar Pradesh district.

A police official said that the victim woman Rajeshwari, wife of Azad Yadav, a local from Hansari in Jhansi Premnagar police station area, was doing the normal household chores while her nephew Sanjeev, son Lallu was cleaning a loaded pistol on Thursday evening.

Suddenly the pistol went off and the bullet hit Rajeshwari standing nearby. It is learnt that Sanjeev became distraught after the incident and reloaded the pistol and fired in his waist. Both the aunt and the nephew were injured due to the bullet wounds. On hearing the gunshots, the family ran towards the room and found both the aunt and the nephew lying soaked in blood. The family immediately took both of them to the hospital, where the doctors declared Rajeshwari dead.

In the meantime, police also rushed to the spot and launched an investigation into the incident. Premnagar police station in-charge Shiv Kumar Rathore said that the aunt died due to the bullet fired from the nephew's pistol. The circumstances around the incident are being investigated, he said. The woman's body has been sent for post-mortem while the injured youth has been admitted to the medical college for treatment. The incident has left the locals in shock and grief.