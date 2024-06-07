NDA Govt Formation: PM Modi to Take Oath for 3rd Term on Sunday; Not Received Invite So Far, Says Congress

MP-elect Chandrashekhar Blames Successive Govts For Not Ensuring Basic Facilities

Chandrashekhar Aazad, who is an MP-elect from Nagina, said he will not let the people be exploited based on their caste and religion. "If the basic facilities are still not in the reach of people, then the successive governments till now are to be held responsible," he said.

The national president of Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) has been in Delhi to complete his registration formalities at the Parliament House.

"We have to work for the more than 80 crore people who are hand-to-mouth in the country. We have to ensure that women are empowered and safe. Till now, the government has made false promises, but now we will question the government to make sure they fulfil their promises," he added.