Congress said on Saturday that it has not got any invitation to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi on Sunday. The oath-taking ceremony for PM Modi's third term is to be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Congress general secretaries K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh said that their party has not received invite for the swearing-in ceremony.
NDA Govt Formation: PM Modi to Take Oath for 3rd Term on Sunday; Not Received Invite So Far, Says Congress
Senior BJP leaders, along with newly-elected MPs, and allies such as TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar voiced support for Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). They elected Modi as NDA’s Parliamentary Leader. Narendra Modi met President Murmu and staked claim to form the government at the Centre. The swearing-in will be held on June 9 and the NDA is preparing to work out a formula for Cabinet formation ahead of the oath-taking. It remains to be seen how the BJP does the balancing act with its newfound allies at the Centre.
Pralhad Joshi on Friday said Narendra Modi will take oath as the Prime Minister on June 9 in the presence of several global leaders who have been specially invited to attend the event. On Thursday, the Chief Election Commissioner and his team met the President and submitted the list of newly elected members to her. Meanwhile, the JD(U) has also sought a review of the Agniveer scheme and the TDP has sought at least three to four berths in the Modi 3.0 cabinet.
Congress Says It Received No Invite for PM Narendra Modi's Swearing-In So Far
Muizzu, Hasina, Wickremesinghe, Prachanda, Other Neighbouring Leaders to attend PM Modi's Swearing-In
It's officially confirmed that top leaders from seven neighbourhood countries of India will attend the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi on Sunday evening. These leaders include Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Nepalese PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and Seychelles Vice-President Ahmed Afif. India has been according priority to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.
President to Administer Oath of Office and Secrecy to PM and Union Council of Ministers on June 9
The President will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at 7.15 pm on June 09, 2024, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, according to an official post on X.
President Murmu Appoints Narendra Modi as PM-Designate; Swearing-in on June 9 Evening
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday appointed newly elected NDA Parliamentary Party leader Narendra Modi as Prime Minister-designate and handed over the letter of appointment to Modi. Now, the arrangements will be made officially for the oath-taking and the formation of the new government on Sunday evening. This came after the leaders of the BJP-led NDA had called on President Murmu and handed over letters of support for Narendra Modi.
PM Narendra Modi: We Will Continue to Work with Same 'Josh'
Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the third term and said 'we will continue to work with same josh'. Laying out the Modi 3.0 session, he assured the people of the country that the 18th Lok Sabha will be a new beginning. "Progress will continue under the leadership of the NDA alliance and we are sure to reach new heights," the PM added.
PM Modi Arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan to Meet President
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the residence of President Droupadi Murmu sharp at 6 PM today. Earlier, the leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have elected Modi as their parliamentary leader.
PM to meet President Droupadi Murmu at 6PM today
After NDA stake claim earlier in the day today, Prime Minister will meet President Droupadi Murmu at 6PM today. A meeting has also been scheduled at President of Bharatiya Janata Party JP Nadda's residence today at 6PM.
Devendra Fadnavis Shares Glimpses of NDA Parliamentary Party meeting
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shared some pictures from NDA Parliamentary Party meeting in New Delhi and termed it to be a 'historic moment' as PM Narendra Modi was elected as leader of NDA Parliamentary Party. He captioned the post: N = New India, D = Developed India, A = Aspirational India
MP-elect Chandrashekhar Blames Successive Govts For Not Ensuring Basic Facilities
Chandrashekhar Aazad, who is an MP-elect from Nagina, said he will not let the people be exploited based on their caste and religion. "If the basic facilities are still not in the reach of people, then the successive governments till now are to be held responsible," he said.
The national president of Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) has been in Delhi to complete his registration formalities at the Parliament House.
"We have to work for the more than 80 crore people who are hand-to-mouth in the country. We have to ensure that women are empowered and safe. Till now, the government has made false promises, but now we will question the government to make sure they fulfil their promises," he added.
PM Modi's EVM Remark Storm: Karnataka DYCM Reacts To Taunt
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a dig at opposition parties over their repeated allegations of EVM tampering, saying that all of them went mum on the evening of June 4. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Shivakamar reacted to the taunt and hit back saying that they are collecting evidences.
Modi Meets Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi before Staking Claim as PM for Third Time
After meeting BJP veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi at their residences on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared his intention to form the government at the Center for a third time in a row. Shortly after taking office as the leader of the BJP in the Lok Sabha, the leader of the NDA parliamentary party, and the leader of the BJP parliamentary party, Modi paid a visit to Advani. He proceeded to Joshi's house, the former president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after meeting Advani.
Achieving unanimity will be aim in all our decisions: PM Modi at NDA meet
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he would strive to ensure unanimity in all decisions of his next government and asserted that the NDA is an organic alliance committed to the principle of 'nation first'.
Chosen by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance as its leader to become prime minister for the third time, Modi also said the NDA government in the next 10 years will focus on good governance, development, quality of life and minimum interference in the lives of common citizens. He said mutual trust was at the core of this alliance and they were committed to the principle of 'sarv pantha sambhava' (all sects are equal).
'Opposition Has Not done Anything For The Country As you did': Nitish to Modi at NDA Meet
Speaking at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting at Parliament to officially name Narendra Modi as the leader of the alliance, Janta Dal United (U) chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says the opposition has not done anything for the country.
“It is a very good thing that all of us have come together and we will all work together with you (PM Modi). You will be taking oath as the Prime Minister on Sunday, but I wanted you to do it today itself. Whenever you take the oath, we will be with you… We will all work together under your leadership,” he says. He adds, “The Opposition has done nothing. I feel that the next time you (Modi) come back to power, they will not win any of the seats they did this time.”
Empowering the Poor, Middle Class Is Our Priority, Says Modi
Narendra Modi says "Empowering the poor, middle class is our priority. We will continue to ensure welfare of people, deliver quality life to all." He adds, ""If I keep NDA on one side and the aspirations and resolves of people of India, then I would say: NDA: New India, Developed India, Aspirational India."
He said the NDA alliance is a strong one. "I believe that if we look at the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, from every parameter, the world believes that this is NDA's 'Mahavijay'... if we look at the statistics in the history of the alliance, then this is the strongest alliance government," says Modi.
Pawan Kalyan Lauds Modi For His Vision To Take Country On Growth Path
Pawan Kalyan, the Telugu actor-turned-politician and leader of Jana Sena Party, speaking at the NDA meeting speaks volumes of Narendra Modi's intent and vision to lead the country towards the growth path. Pawan, who won the Pithapuram Assembly seat in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election 2024, also speaks about Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu's support of Modi's leadership back in 2014. Kalyan says, "Modi ji you truly inspire the nation. As long as you are the Prime Minister of this country, our country will never bow down to anyone."
NDA is committed to principle of religious equality, says Modi at the NDA Meet
Speaking at the NDA meeting attended by allies with leaders such as TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar among others, Narendra Modi spoke about BJP's pledge for coalition principles of religious equality. "Our alliance is committed to the principle of religious equality’ which is integral to BJP's stand," he says. At the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, PM Modi says, "...Sarkar chalaane ke liye bahumat aavashyak hai. Loktantra ka wahi ek siddhant hai. Lekin desh chalane ke liye sarvmat bahut zaroori hota hai. I assure the people of the country that the majority they gave us to run the government, it will be our effort that we will strive towards consensus and leave no stone unturned towards taking the country forward...NDA has completed around 3 decades, it is no ordinary thing...I can say that this is the most successful alliance."
NDA Allies Elect Modi as Their Leader, Modi Says Coalition Will Stick To Principles Of Religious Equality
NDA allies led by TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar unanimously selected Narendra Modi as their leader at the meet in central hall. Earlier, they voiced support for Modi and spoke on his capabilities as the Prime Minister during his previous two terms. At the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "I am very fortunate that all have unanimously chosen me as the leader of NDA. You all have given me a new responsibility and I am very grateful to you...When I was speaking in this House in 2019, you all chose me as the leader, then I emphasized one thing which is trust. Today, when you are giving me this role, it means that the bridge of trust between us is strong. This relationship is on a strong foundation of trust and this is the biggest asset..."Modi says "...For me, all the leaders of all the parties are equal in the Parliament. When we talk about Sabka Prayaas, for us everyone becomes equal whether they are from our party or not. This is the reason the NDA alliance has been strong and moved ahead in the last 30 years..."
Chirag Paswan Elected As LJPRV Parliamentary Party Leader
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan was elected as the LJPRV Parliamentary Party leader in a meeting held at his Delhi residence, before he left for the NDA meet.
Paswan said the NDA meet was a mere formality to choose the PM as the leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party. "We contested the election under his leadership. Under his leadership, we have the capability that the NDA is forming the government for the third consecutive time with a thumping majority," ANI quoted Pawan as saying.
"All NDA MPs will gather together and this formality will be completed. NDA is going to form the government soon and the PM is going to take the oath for the third time. The Government will be as strong as it functioned in the last 10 years."
Earlier, five MPs of the party - Veena Devi, Arun Bharti, Shambhavi Choudhary and Rajesh Verma- attended the meeting with the party chief Chirag Paswan at his residence.
Election Results Live | TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu Proposes Narendra Modi As PM, Says He's Right Leader In Right Time
TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu proposes Narendra Modi as PM and says he is the right leader in right time. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also echoes him as he also supports proposal of naming Narendra Modi as the leader of Lok Sabha, Leader of the BJP and NDA Parliamentary Party. Chandrababu Naidu said, "Union HM Amit Shah addressed a very powerful public meeting (in Andhra Pradesh) and it made a big difference. (JP) Nadda, Rajnath (Singh), (Nitin) Gatkari and several other leaders came to Andhra Pradesh, and they addressed rallies. It has given confidence to the people that the Centre is with the state government. We are standing at this crucial juncture. NDA government under the leadership of PM Modi has taken a lot of initiatives in the last 10 years."
"Narendra Modi has a vision and a zeal, his execution is very perfect. He is executing all his policies with a true spirit. Today, India is having the right leader, that is Narendra Modi. This is a very good opportunity for India, if you miss now, we will miss (it) forever"
Rajnath Proposes Modi As BJP, NDA Parliamentary Parties, LS Leader
BJP MP Rajnath Singh has proposed the name of Narendra Modi as the Leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party. He also proposed Modi’s name for consideration as the Leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party and as the Leader of the Lok Sabha. Singh said, "We are fortunate that we are going to get a sensitive Prime Minister like Modi.”
“I would like to make it clear that this alliance is not a compulsion for us but a commitment.” He also congratulated all the newly elected MPs “Today, we are here to elect the leader of the NDA. I believe that PM Narendra Modi's name is the most suitable for all these posts," he said, referring to the BJP Parliamentary Party and the Leader of the Lok Sabha.
Nadda Credits Modi For NDA's Performance; Proposes Him As NDA Chairperson
BJP president JP Nadda welcomed all the NDA leaders present at the Central Hall of Parliament. "I congratulate Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his tireless efforts and utmost devotion towards serving Bharat," Nadda said. Nadda said, he was thanking Modi from the bottom of his heart. He attributed the "tireless efforts, tireless hard work and dedication in every moment in the service of the nation," as having led to the NDA's victory.
India has scripted history and the NDA government is back to power with full majority for a third time. "This is a historic moment for all of us and we are going to elect Narendra Modi as the leader of the NDA for the third consecutive time. Today we are all becoming eyewitnesses to this historic moment. It is our good fortune," Nadda said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives At The Parliament For The NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Parliament for the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting and the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting began at the Central Hall of the Samvidhan Sadan (Old Parliament) in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and others.
NDA Parliamentary Party meeting will begin at the Central Hall of the Samvidhan Sadan (Old Parliament) shortly.
RBI Maintains Status Quo For 8th Time In A Row; Repo Rate Unchanged At 6.5 Pc
The Reserve Bank of India on Friday decided to keep the policy rate unchanged for the eighth time in a row, saying it will maintain a tight vigil on inflation. The rate increase cycle was paused in April last year after six consecutive rate hikes, aggregating to 250 basis points since May 2022. Announcing the second bi-monthly monetary policy for the current financial year, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent. He said MPC will remain watchful of elevated food inflation amid the expectation of a normal monsoon.
Narendra Modi to take oath as PM for 3rd time on June 9, Sunday, at 6 pm: BJP leader Pralhad Joshi at NDA parliamentary party meeting.
BJP leader Pralhad Joshi, who is attending the NDA parliamentary party meeting, says Narendra Modi will take oath as PM for 3rd time on June 9, Sunday, at 6 pm.
Amit Shah, Nadda, Rajnath and other NDA leaders arrive for meeting
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national president JP Nadda and other NDA leaders at Samvidhan Sadan (Old Parliament) ahead of the meeting of the NDA MPs.
Bihar CM and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar arrived for the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting.
Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh meet newly elected NDA MPs at Samvidhan Sadan (Old Parliament building )
Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets the newly elected NDA MPs at Samvidhan Sadan (Old Parliament). Meeting of the NDA MPs to begin shortly. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets the newly elected NDA MPs at Samvidhan Sadan (Old Parliament). Meeting of the NDA MPs to begin shortly.
Maharashtra CM Shinde, Goa CM Sawant, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai arrive at the Parliament to attend the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai arrives at the Parliament to attend the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting. Goa CM & BJP leader Pramod Sawant, who arrived in Parliament to attend NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, says, "We were able to win only one seat in Goa. I am sad that we could not win the other seat as well..."
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde after his arrival says "NDA MP meeting will take place today. At the meeting the day before yesterday, all the NDA leaders chose PM Modi as the leader of the party. PM Modi is going to chair the first meeting as the leader of NDA. This is an important meeting. Very soon PM Modi will take oath as the Prime Minsiter of the country. We are happy that the people of the country have rejected the opposition. All parties of our alliance were standing with PM Modi and we will continue to do so..."
Defamation Case: Rahul Gandhi Granted bail
Rahul Gandhi, who arrives in Bengaluru and appeared before special court in defamation case, was granted bail. A special Court in Bengaluru grants bail to Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case filed by the BJP. The case stemmed from allegations of false advertisements against BJP leaders. On the security of DK Suresh, bail has been granted to Rahul Gandhi. The matter posted to 30th July for the next hearing. Gandhi also reaches Congress Bhavan in Bengaluru where he will address all the candidates of the party who contested in the Lok Sabha elections in the state.
Newly elected BJP MPs leave from Madhya Pradesh Sadan to attend the NDA's MP meeting in the Parliament
Newly elected BJP MPs leave from Madhya Pradesh Sadan to attend the NDA's MP meeting in the Parliament today. Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav says "Our govt is going to be formed under the leadership of PM Modi. Everything will be fine in the meeting today. PM Modi will definitely be chosen as the leader of NDA..."
Naidu asks party MPs to stay active and alert on Andhra Pradesh issues in Parliament and urged MPs to set aside any internal differences
According to sources, Naidu told them to stay active and alert on Andhra Pradesh issues in Parliament and urged MPs to set aside any internal differences. Additionally, they were briefed on the NDA meeting and the party's stance. On Thursday, senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, held discussion to set in motion the government formation efforts. The newly elected MPs of the BJP and NDA constituent parties, Rajya Sabha MPs, Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of states ruled by the BJP and NDA, floor leaders of legislative assemblies and councils, and national office bearers of the BJP attended the meeting.
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who has emerged as a kingmaker, has called a meeting with his newly elected lawmakers at 9:30 AM
Ahead of the NDA MPs' meeting in Parliament's Central Hall, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who has emerged as a kingmaker, has called a meeting with his newly elected lawmakers at 9:30 AM. Following this meeting, the TDP MPs will join the NDA MPs at 11 AM in Central Hall. Naidu met with his party’s new MPs in Andhra Pradesh yesterday for the first time since the election results were announced. Sources said that during the meeting, TDP MPs were advised to stay united and speak with one voice in Parliament.
After the meeting, the NDA will stake a claim to form the new government
After the meeting, the NDA will stake a claim to form the new government. Before that, all NDA constituents will present letters of support to President Droupadi Murmu, endorsing Modi as the new Prime Minister.
The NDA MPs will assemble at 11 AM at Parliament's Central Hall paving the way for PM Modi to take oath as Prime Minister for a third term.
The NDA MPs will assemble at 11 AM at Parliament's Central Hall paving the way for PM Modi to take oath as Prime Minister for a third term. The swearing-in is likely to be held on Sunday, sources said. Senior BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and JP Nadda, have also been holding deliberations with allies to work out an amicable formula for their share of representation in the new government, which will critically depend on them for survival.
