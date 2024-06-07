Kangana's Directorial Emergency to Be out Soon; Shares Her Side of Story after Being 'Slapped' by CISF Constable

Hyderabad: Kangana Ranaut, who ruled the hearts of millions with her grace on screen, has emerged triumphant in her maiden Lok Sabha poll attempt. Following her win in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Kangana is now poised to embark on a glorious political career. She had previously hinted at potentially taking a step back from the film industry as she felt that the Bollywood world was very 'fake'. Amid her victory, she took to her social media handle on Friday and shared that her directorial debut film Emergency will be released soon.

The film is a poignant portrayal of the tumultuous events surrounding the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984. Kangana shared a haunting image on her Instagram Story, depicting the brutal killing of Gandhi by her own security personnel, who she had trusted with her life. The actor captioned the image, "Emergency will be out soon to show how a disarmed elderly lady was killed inside her own house by people in uniform who she trusted with her security, and they used 35 bullets to kill one old aged lady, story of brave Khalistanis will be out soon."

Meanwhile, Kangana, who has recently been elected as a BJP MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, found herself at the center of a controversy when a CISF constable allegedly slapped her at the Chandigarh airport. The actor has now come forward to share her version of events, claiming that the constable had deliberately waited for her to cross her path before hitting her face in a manner reminiscent of the Khalistani style.

Kangana shared a tweet by former Indian Army Officer Gaurav Arya, who had written, "CISF Constable Kulwinder Kaur who attacked Kangna Ranaut will be punished. She may lose her job. That is what she probably planned all along. This whole thing about supporting the farmer’s protest is utter nonsense. Kulwinder Kaur has just entered politics. If Beant Singh's son can win just because his father assassinated Indira Gandhi and Amritpal Singh can win because he looks like Bhindranwale, Kulwinder Kaur will receive support, too."

Kangana responded to Arya's tweet and wrote, "This makes most sense to me, she strategically waited for me to cross her and in a signature Khalistani style quietly came from behind and hit my face without saying a word." The actor, who was on her way to Delhi when the incident occurred, revealed that she had asked the constable why she had hit her. According to Kangana, the constable had looked away and begun speaking to the phone cameras, seemingly seeking to capitalise on the sudden public attention. Kangana speculated that the constable's actions may have been a ploy to join the Khalistani bandwagon, which has been gaining significant political traction in Punjab.

On Thursday, a video began circulating on social media following an incident at a security checkpoint where the CISF Constable allegedly slapped Kangana.