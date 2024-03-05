Maoist links case: Maha govt moves SC against HC verdict acquitting ex-DU professor G N Saibaba

By PTI

After the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court acquitted former Delhi University professor Saibaba, the Maharashtra government moved the Supreme Court challenging the acquittal of former Delhi University professor.

New Delhi: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court verdict acquitting former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in a case in which he was accused of having links with the banned CPI (Maoist).

Earlier in the day, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court acquitted Saibaba, noting that the prosecution failed to prove the case against him. The high court also set aside the life sentence imposed on Saibaba, 54, and acquitted five other accused in the case.

"The prosecution has failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt the case against the accused persons," the high court said. It held as "null and void" the sanction procured by the prosecution to charge the accused under anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Saibaba, who is wheelchair-bound due to physical disability, is lodged in the Nagpur Central Jail since his arrest in the case in 2014.

