West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Greeted with 'Chor' Slogan in North Bengal

Jalpaiguri (West Bengal): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee received loud jeers as people chanted 'Chor Chor' (thief, thief) slogans while she visited Jalpaiguri on Thursday. As her convoy reached Chalsa, BJP workers raised slogans of 'Chor Chor' at her.

However, the Chief Minister was not seen giving any reaction and her convoy left for a private resort in Meteli. The CM landed at the helipad in Chalsa's Tiyabon. At that time, BJP's roadshow was going on in the Chalsa Mangalbari area in support of BJP candidate Manoj Tigga from Alipurduar Lok Sabha constituency, sources said.

The Chief Minister's convoy was supposed to pass in front of the roadshow. When the police tried to turn off the microphone of the roadshow before the convoy arrived, there was a pandemonium. The BJP workers said that they would not turn off their microphones.

The BJP leader could be heard saying on the mic that they were holding the roadshow with permission, so there was no question of turning off the mic. After that, the BJP workers started chanting the 'Chor Chor' slogan when the CM's convoy passed in front of the roadshow.

The CM, who is also the Trinamool Congress supremo, went to Chalsa in Meteli from Kolkata on Thursday afternoon. As her convoy neared, the BJP leader who was addressing the rally shouted the slogans. They started talking against the West Bengal government by pointing out various 'corruptions'.

The BJP workers got angry when the police rushed to stop the microphone of the roadshow. BJP's trade union leader Arijit Chatterjee said, "We organised the roadshow to support Alipurduar's BJP candidate Manoj Tigga. But Mamata's government's crackdown via local police came to disrupt our roadshow as the CM's convoy was going. They wanted us to shut down the mic. All the people here who love (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji stood up. So the police could not stop our voices. So they bowed down and left. I will tell the police today to stop licking shoes and maintain law and order.”