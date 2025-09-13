ETV Bharat / bharat

Maize Cultivation Booms In Southern States Amid Ethanol Push; Telangana, Andhra See Rise In Acreage

Hyderabad: With ethanol industries aggressively entering the market, demand for maize, the third-largest food crop in India after rice and wheat, has gone up significantly over the last few months.

As per agricultural industry sources, a whopping 70 percent of the crop was purchased by ethanol producers in 2024-25. Experts are of the opinion that this demand will further grow in the coming years.

Maize accounts for nine percent of the country's food consumption, and is grown largely in the monsoon season (80 percent) with the remaining 20 percent in the dry season. Traditionally, maize has been a versatile raw material used in bread flour, biscuits, popcorn, medicines, cosmetics, textiles, adhesives, alcohol, packaging, paper and animal feed.

While almost half of the country's maize used to go into poultry and cattle feed, the entry of ethanol producers over the last four years has transformed the market. Moreover, the Central government's decision to blend 20 percent ethanol in petrol spurred large-scale purchases. Despite having alternatives such as cotton stalks and sugarcane bagasse, ethanol manufacturers have focused heavily on maize.

In 2023-24, maize overtook sugarcane and rice to contribute 42.74 percent of India's ethanol production. Purchases grew from 7.5 million tonnes in 2024 to an expected 13.3 million tonnes this year, equivalent to 70 percent of the total maize output. This demand has consequently lifted maize prices above the government's support price.

Telugu States Record Higher Sowing