Govt Permits Sugar Mills, Distilleries To Make Ethanol Without Any Restrictions In 2025-26 Market Year

New Delhi: The government on Monday permitted sugar mills and distilleries to produce ethanol without any quantitative restrictions in the 2025-26 marketing year starting in November. Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) runs from November to October.

"Sugar mills and distilleries are allowed to produce ethanol from sugarcane juice/sugar syrup, B-heavy molasses as well as C-heavy molasses during ESY 2025-26 without any restrictions," the food ministry said in a notification.

It said the department, in consultation with the petroleum ministry, would periodically review the diversion of sugar to ethanol production in order to ensure a smooth supply of sweetener in the domestic market. During the current ESY 2024-25, the government has permitted the diversion of 40 lakh tonnes of sugar for ethanol production.