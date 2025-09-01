ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Not Keen To Entertain’, SC Refuses Plea Against Nationwide Rollout Of 20% Ethanol-Blended Petrol

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea against the nationwide rollout of 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol (EBP-20).

The matter came up for hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran. The plea filed by advocate Akshay Malhotra claimed that millions of motorists were forced to use the fuel not designed for their vehicles.

However, the bench did not agree with the contentions raised in the petition. The Centre claimed E20 fuel benefits sugarcane farmers, while vehemently opposing the petition.

During the hearing, senior advocate Shadan Farasat, representing the petitioner, referred to a 2021 NITI Aayog report. According to the petitioner, the report had expressed concern about a six per cent reduction in fuel efficiency for older vehicles, specifically those manufactured before 2023, running on the blended petrol. It was argued before the bench that people should be given an option, as E20 can only be tolerated by vehicles post-April 2023.

The petitioner made it clear that he is not against E20, as it is a logical progression in connection with the fuel, but at least let suppliers inform the people that some vehicles are not compliant with the same.

Attorney General R Venkataramani contended that the petitioner is a 'name-holder' for a 'huge lobby' with vested interests, and asked, “Will people outside the country dictate what kind of fuel India should use?"