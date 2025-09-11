Ethanol Row: Paid Campaign On Social Media To Target Me, Says Gadkari
Emphasising the usage of biofuel, the Union Minister asserted that this will benefit the domestic market and increase demand in the international market.
Published : September 11, 2025 at 6:00 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Thursday, asserted that a recent paid social media campaign against ethanol-blended petrol was aimed at targeting him.
He also highlighted the benefits of ethanol, stating that it has benefited farmers to the tune of Rs 45,000 crore. Notably, the Narendra Modi-led government has been promoting blending of ethanol in petrol under the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme, wherein Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) sell ethanol blended with petrol.
Earlier this month, the Supreme Court (SC) refused to entertain a plea against the nationwide rollout of 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol.
Speaking at the 65th Annual Convention of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) in the national capital, Gadkari, while responding to concerns on 20 per cent blending of ethanol in petrol, said, "Regarding the E20 programme, concerning automobile manufacturing companies, Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and SIAM, in their findings, they gave clarity. In the Supreme Court, a very clear decision has been taken regarding this."
Referring to the criticism on social media against ethanol-blended petrol, he said, "The social media campaign was a paid campaign. It was against ethanol. There was no fact in whatever it was. Politically, it was to target me."
"Our fossil fuel import is Rs 22 lakh crore. This is going to increase. The way demand is increasing, it will also increase. There will be more air pollution. Therefore, our policy is on emissions," the minister said.
Highlighting the benefits of ethanol, the Minister said, "It is an import substitute, cost-effective, pollution-free, and indigenous." Citing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream is to become a self-reliant India, Gadkari said, "We decided to make ethanol from maize. It benefited Rs 45,000 crore for the farmers. The price of maize, which was Rs 1,200 per quintal, has today risen to Rs 2,800. Our Minimum Support Price (MSP) for maize was Rs 1,800 per quintal, and the market price was Rs 1,200 per quintal. After introducing ethanol, it has benefited farmers by Rs 4,5000 crore. There is nothing wrong with it."
Emphasising the usage of biofuel, the Union Minister asserted that this will benefit the domestic market and increase demand in the international market. Gadkari also spoke on road safety and said it is the topmost priority of the ruling dispensation.
"Road safety is the top priority for us. Safety for all should be our topmost priority," he said while lauding the automobile industries for adopting the norms on road safety as prescribed by his Ministry.
Last week, the Congress questioned the Union Minister regarding his strong advocacy for the ethanol blending policy, alleging that there was a clear conflict of interest involved as his two sons were main ethanol suppliers.
Meanwhile, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said, “Ethanol procurement and blending have steadily risen over the last three years, with 433.6 crore litres blended in 2021–22, 508.5 crore litres in 2022–23, and 707.4 crore litres in 2023–24. For the ongoing Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2024–25, blending has already reached 748.98 crore litres till July 31, achieving a nationwide average of 19.05%, with July alone hitting 19.93%, bringing the country close to its 20% target.
"Government has introduced several measures, including expanding feedstock for ethanol production, offering a lower GST rate of 5%, implementing interest subvention schemes for distilleries, and entering into long-term offtake agreements with OMCs. Additionally, 52 lakh metric tonnes of surplus FCI rice and 40 LMT of sugar have been approved for diversion to ethanol production. Efforts are also underway to expand ethanol storage capacity, promote multimodal transport, and financially support advanced biofuel projects under the Pradhan Mantri JI-VAN Yojana.”
