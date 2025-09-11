ETV Bharat / bharat

Ethanol Row: Paid Campaign On Social Media To Target Me, Says Gadkari

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Thursday, asserted that a recent paid social media campaign against ethanol-blended petrol was aimed at targeting him.

He also highlighted the benefits of ethanol, stating that it has benefited farmers to the tune of Rs 45,000 crore. Notably, the Narendra Modi-led government has been promoting blending of ethanol in petrol under the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme, wherein Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) sell ethanol blended with petrol.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court (SC) refused to entertain a plea against the nationwide rollout of 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol.

Speaking at the 65th Annual Convention of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) in the national capital, Gadkari, while responding to concerns on 20 per cent blending of ethanol in petrol, said, "Regarding the E20 programme, concerning automobile manufacturing companies, Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and SIAM, in their findings, they gave clarity. In the Supreme Court, a very clear decision has been taken regarding this."

Referring to the criticism on social media against ethanol-blended petrol, he said, "The social media campaign was a paid campaign. It was against ethanol. There was no fact in whatever it was. Politically, it was to target me."

"Our fossil fuel import is Rs 22 lakh crore. This is going to increase. The way demand is increasing, it will also increase. There will be more air pollution. Therefore, our policy is on emissions," the minister said.