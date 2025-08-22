ETV Bharat / bharat

PIL In Supreme Court Against Rollout Of 20% Ethanol Blended Petrol

New Delhi: A public interest litigation (PIL) petition has been filed at the Supreme Court against rollout of 20 per cent Ethanol Blended Petrol (E20).

The petition filed by advocate Akshay Malhotra states that the E20 petrol rollout was done without giving consumers the choice to opt for ethanol free fuel. According to the petition, vehicles manufactured in India prior to April, 2023 are not compatible with ethanol mix petrol and up to two year old vehicles, though BS-VI compliant, are also not compatible with E20 petrol.

According to automobile manufacturers and reports of research bodies, ethanol blending causes corrosion of engine parts, lowers fuel efficiency and leads to premature wear and tear of vehicles, the plea alleges. Any such damage will not be covered by insurance companies leaving consumers in the lurch, it adds.

“As the vehicles are not compatible with ethanol blended petrol which will result in damage to the said vehicles, the claim raised in this regard will not be covered by the manufacturers or the insurance companies as the consumers have violated the terms specified,” the plea states.