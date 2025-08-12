ETV Bharat / bharat

Government Defends E20 Petrol Rollout, Cites Green Gains And Farmer Boost Amid Mileage Concerns

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) has issued a far-reaching clarification on August 4 in response to increased public interest regarding the efficacy, cost, and lasting impact of 20% Ethanol Blended Petrol (E20) on vehicles. This takes place as E20 petrol is being rolled out nationwide, and discussions among vehicle operators, automobile manufacturers, and policymakers have reached an intensity previously unseen.

A Green Transition In Overdrive

The government has positioned biofuels as “bridge fuels” along with natural gas in India’s energy transition to achieve its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) goal of Net Zero by 2070. A NITI Aayog study referenced by MoPNG indicates that ethanol from sugarcane has a 65% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions as compared to petrol, while ethanol from maize has a 50% reduction.

In addition to an emissions reduction, the Ministry highlighted rural economic gains. Procurement of ethanol has cleared sugarcane payment arrears, supported maize cultivation to be profitable, and granted straightforward income to farmers, now referred to as “Annadatas” (food producers) and “Urjadaatas” (energy producers).

From Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2014–15 to July 2025, public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) reduced more than ₹1.44 lakh crore in foreign exchange savings, replaced roughly 245 lakh metric tonnes of crude oil, and reduced carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 736 lakh metric tonnes, which is comparable to planting 30 crore trees.

At current blending levels, the Ministry projects payments to farmers of ₹40,000 crore and forex savings of ₹43,000 crore in the 2024–25 supply year alone.

Performance And Mileage: ‘Concerns Anticipated, Addressed’

Acknowledging persistent complaints over mileage drop and potential vehicle damage, the Ministry said such concerns were anticipated in 2020 and studied extensively by an Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) of NITI Aayog, with research support from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL), the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), and the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

The Ministry claims E20 delivers better acceleration, smoother ride quality, and around 30% lower carbon emissions than E10. Ethanol’s higher octane number (~108.5 vs petrol’s 84.4) makes it ideal for high-compression engines, improving anti-knock performance and volumetric efficiency.

Regular petrol’s Research Octane Number (RON) in India has risen from 88 to 91 under BS-VI norms, and now to 95 with E20 blending, a boost the Ministry says benefits engine performance.

On fuel efficiency, the Ministry argued that any drop in E10-compatible vehicles has been marginal and often outweighed by performance gains. Some vehicles have been E20-compatible since 2009. “Vehicle mileage,” the Ministry stressed, “is influenced by many factors, from tyre pressure to driving style, and not solely by fuel type.”

International Comparisons And Safety

Pointing to Brazil’s decades-long use of E27 fuel without major issues, the Ministry noted that global automakers such as Toyota, Honda, and Hyundai produce vehicles for both Brazil and India.

BIS specifications and Automotive Industry Standards have established E20 safety parameters for drivability, startability, and material compatibility. The Ministry acknowledged that certain older vehicles may need earlier replacement of rubber parts or gaskets, but called this “inexpensive, one-time maintenance easily handled during routine servicing.”

The Pricing Controversy

One of the most persistent public criticisms is that E20 prices at the pump remain on par with, or higher than, pure petrol, despite ethanol’s historically lower production cost.

The Ministry countered that when NITI Aayog’s 2020–21 report recommended price reductions for E20, ethanol was indeed cheaper than petrol. Since then, procurement costs have risen significantly. As of July 31, 2025, the average ethanol procurement cost is ₹71.32 per litre, including transport and GST, higher than the refined petrol’s cost.