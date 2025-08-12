Government Defends E20 Petrol Rollout, Cites Green Gains And Farmer Boost Amid Mileage Concerns

By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) has issued a far-reaching clarification on August 4 in response to increased public interest regarding the efficacy, cost, and lasting impact of 20% Ethanol Blended Petrol (E20) on vehicles. This takes place as E20 petrol is being rolled out nationwide, and discussions among vehicle operators, automobile manufacturers, and policymakers have reached an intensity previously unseen.
A Green Transition In Overdrive
The government has positioned biofuels as “bridge fuels” along with natural gas in India’s energy transition to achieve its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) goal of Net Zero by 2070. A NITI Aayog study referenced by MoPNG indicates that ethanol from sugarcane has a 65% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions as compared to petrol, while ethanol from maize has a 50% reduction.
In addition to an emissions reduction, the Ministry highlighted rural economic gains. Procurement of ethanol has cleared sugarcane payment arrears, supported maize cultivation to be profitable, and granted straightforward income to farmers, now referred to as “Annadatas” (food producers) and “Urjadaatas” (energy producers).
From Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2014–15 to July 2025, public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) reduced more than ₹1.44 lakh crore in foreign exchange savings, replaced roughly 245 lakh metric tonnes of crude oil, and reduced carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 736 lakh metric tonnes, which is comparable to planting 30 crore trees.
At current blending levels, the Ministry projects payments to farmers of ₹40,000 crore and forex savings of ₹43,000 crore in the 2024–25 supply year alone.
Performance And Mileage: ‘Concerns Anticipated, Addressed’
Acknowledging persistent complaints over mileage drop and potential vehicle damage, the Ministry said such concerns were anticipated in 2020 and studied extensively by an Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) of NITI Aayog, with research support from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL), the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), and the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).
The Ministry claims E20 delivers better acceleration, smoother ride quality, and around 30% lower carbon emissions than E10. Ethanol’s higher octane number (~108.5 vs petrol’s 84.4) makes it ideal for high-compression engines, improving anti-knock performance and volumetric efficiency.
Regular petrol’s Research Octane Number (RON) in India has risen from 88 to 91 under BS-VI norms, and now to 95 with E20 blending, a boost the Ministry says benefits engine performance.
On fuel efficiency, the Ministry argued that any drop in E10-compatible vehicles has been marginal and often outweighed by performance gains. Some vehicles have been E20-compatible since 2009. “Vehicle mileage,” the Ministry stressed, “is influenced by many factors, from tyre pressure to driving style, and not solely by fuel type.”
International Comparisons And Safety
Pointing to Brazil’s decades-long use of E27 fuel without major issues, the Ministry noted that global automakers such as Toyota, Honda, and Hyundai produce vehicles for both Brazil and India.
BIS specifications and Automotive Industry Standards have established E20 safety parameters for drivability, startability, and material compatibility. The Ministry acknowledged that certain older vehicles may need earlier replacement of rubber parts or gaskets, but called this “inexpensive, one-time maintenance easily handled during routine servicing.”
The Pricing Controversy
One of the most persistent public criticisms is that E20 prices at the pump remain on par with, or higher than, pure petrol, despite ethanol’s historically lower production cost.
The Ministry countered that when NITI Aayog’s 2020–21 report recommended price reductions for E20, ethanol was indeed cheaper than petrol. Since then, procurement costs have risen significantly. As of July 31, 2025, the average ethanol procurement cost is ₹71.32 per litre, including transport and GST, higher than the refined petrol’s cost.
Prices for C-heavy molasses ethanol rose from ₹46.66 in ESY 2021–22 to ₹57.97 in ESY 2024–25, while maize-based ethanol prices climbed from ₹52.92 to ₹71.86 over the same period. Despite these increases, OMCs have continued blending to advance energy security, rural incomes, and sustainability goals.
RTI Confirms Full E20 In Kolkata Fuel
A recent RTI response from IOCL confirmed that both XP95 premium petrol and regular motor spirit sold in Kolkata now contain exactly 20% ethanol by volume. This confirmation has fuelled, literally and figuratively, further public debate on whether motorists were adequately informed before the rollout.
Consumer Fears And Misinformation
The Ministry dismissed as “totally baseless” social media claims that insurance companies would refuse coverage for E20-related damage. It cited an insurance firm’s clarification that a misinterpreted tweet had been used to stoke fear.
Automakers, the Ministry added, are continuing to engage with customers through authorised service networks to offer tuning and part replacements where needed.
Beyond E20? Not Yet
While some speculate that India could rapidly push beyond E20, the Ministry insisted any move towards higher blends would require “careful calibration” and extensive stakeholder consultation. The current roadmap holds E20 as the national standard until at least October 31, 2026, with future decisions to follow IMC recommendations and further studies.
A Rapid Rise In A Decade
India's ethanol blending percentage climbed from a measly 1.9% in 2013–14 to 19.3% in 2025, prompting the government to move the target for the 20% blending requirement to 2025 from 2030. So far, the government is celebrating a green milestone, while motorist responses have been mixed at best, and drivers of older models have reported declines in mileage upwards of 10–15% (with some indicating even larger declines) in response to the blending of ethanol.
Taking Lessons From Brazil
Some experts claim India can learn from Brazil's case with ethanol blending. Brazil has a large number of flex-fuel vehicles, while government policies related to flex-fuel vehicles have used consumer education with visible price signals. Indian motorists have experienced little relief at the pump and no direct campaigns to promote the benefits and details related to the new fuel.
"The government has done a phenomenal job transitioning the fuel in a short time," said an energy policy analyst. "But if the public is to continue supporting an economic transition, the government has to alleviate the perception gap related to transparency about pricing related to the new fuel, and clarity around vehicle compatibility."
Balancing The Benefits And Trade-offs
For now, the Ministry’s stance is clear: rolling back to E0 petrol would “forfeit hard-fought gains” in emission cuts, import substitution, and rural economic support. Critics, however, continue to press for phased consumer choice, tax breaks for ethanol users, and mandatory fuel labelling at pumps.
With E20 firmly entrenched in India’s fuel mix, the coming months will test whether the government can bridge the trust gap with motorists while keeping its climate and energy goals on track. The next big decision, whether to push beyond E20, remains at least a year away.
