Maharashtra: MP Sanjay Raut Posts Photo of CM Eknath Shinde with 'Gangster' on Social Media

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday posted a photo of a 'gangster' with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on social media.

Raut, who is also the spokesperson of UBT, hit out at the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, claiming that the state is being run by gangsters for gangsters. Raut, who is a Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra identified the 'gangster' as "Lal Singh".

Hitting out at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Raut in a post on his X, formerly known as Twitter, stated, "Identify who is in the Picture? Hon. Mr. Home Minister, This is Mr. Lal Singh. Extortion..Kidnapping..Accused in crimes currently considered minor. Special member of 'Team Mindhe (Eknath Shinde group)'. What will you do? A state run by gangsters for gangsters."

The Chief Minister is yet to respond to Sanjay Raut.

On Saturday too, Sanjay Raut had hit at Devendra Fadnavis over the law and order situation in Maharashtra. "Home Minister Devendraji, this is what gangsters call it a state run for gangsters. Reverend Venkat More, who has serious crimes like murder, kidnapping, robbery in the Nashik city area, is taking a selfie with the Chief Minister at ease. Even your Chief Minister is happy! When the situation is like this, a two-legged puppies will surely die. If you dare set up SIT (Special Investigation Team) to investigate links of the Chief Minister's son with gangsters," Raut has said in a post on X.

Raut also hit out at Maharashtra government over the "attack" on journalist Nikhil Wagle in Pune. "Several Maha Vikas Aghadi women workers beaten up by BJP goons, eggs, stones, bricks hurled at them, Pune police remain spectators, senior journalist Nikhil Wagle's car smashed, ink, eggs thrown at his car..Brazen Bid to murder democracy by BJP in Pune. MVA will not be deterred, shame on you Devendra Fadnavis, you are ordering your cadre to harm and injure hapless daughters of Maharashtra...Maharashtra will not forgive you," Raut had said in another post on his X handle.

Since the killing of UBT leader Abhishek Ghosalkar in Mumbai and attack on scribe Nikhil Wagle, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has been repeatedly lashing out at the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP government in Maharashtra.