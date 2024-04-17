Watch | Man Stands On Speeding Lorry As It Drags Bike Underneath in Hyderabad

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 17 hours ago

A lorry driver was arrested for hitting a car and driving away without stopping, causing a bike to be dragged by the vehicle. The incident occurred on April 14. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Hyderabad: A truck driver was arrested here for allegedly hitting a car and driving away without stopping the vehicle, during which a bike was also dragged by the lorry, police said on Wednesday. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The lorry, going to Vanasthalipuram from Chandrayangutta in the city on April 14, hit a car, but there was no major damage to the car or injuries to anyone, they said. Some youth in the area started chasing the lorry which made the lorry driver drive with speed out of fear.

One of the youths who were chasing the lorry climbed onto the lorry footboard when it slowed down. He was asking the lorry driver to stop. On the way, the lorry later hit a bike, and it got stuck underneath the lorry. The person riding the bike did not sustain any injuries. The lorry dragged the bike for some time and the bike got detached from the lorry.

The lorry driver surrendered at a traffic police station. The viral video gave an impression that the bike rider boarded the footboard of the lorry, which is not the case, police said. Following a complaint made by the bike rider, a case of accident was registered and the lorry driver was arrested and sent to jail, police said. (With agency inputs)

