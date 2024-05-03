Lok Sabha Election 2024: Sajjad Kargili Files Nomination for Ladakh Seat

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Socio-political activist and core member of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), Sajjad Kargili, on Friday filed his nomination as an independent candidate for the Ladakh Lok Sabha constituency.

Accompanied by a throng of fervent supporters, Kargili submitted his nomination papers at the Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) Office in Kargil.

The spirited scene echoed Kargili's determination and grassroots support as hundreds rallied behind him during the nomination filing. Kargili's bid for the parliamentary seat comes on the heels of his notable performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, where he clinched the second position with an impressive 31,984 votes.

In a 2.38-minute video message released on Thursday, May 2, Kargili underscored his candidacy plans while invoking divine blessings to guide his path.

"In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful," Kargili began, setting a solemn tone for his announcement. He called upon the citizens of Ladakh to unite behind his vision for a brighter future, pledging to champion their concerns with unwavering sincerity and diligence.

Kargili's decision to contest as an independent candidate marks a continuation of his commitment to serving the people of Ladakh. In the 2019 elections, he stood as an independent candidate, securing the second position behind BJP's Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, who garnered 42,914 votes.

The Ladakh parliamentary constituency has been witness to a dynamic electoral landscape over the years. Since 1967, the Congress party has emerged victorious on six occasions, while the National Conference has secured victory twice. Independents have clinched the seat thrice, with the BJP's dominance in recent years, particularly since 2014. Congress's last triumph in the region dates back to 1996, with the National Conference tasting success in 1998 and 1999. However, the subsequent elections in 2004 and 2009 saw independent candidates representing the aspirations of the Ladakhi electorate.

Voting in Ladakh will be held on May 20 during the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.