Lok Sabha Election 2024 | PM Modi Is 'Dismantling' Democracy, Says Sonia Gandhi

PM Modi Is 'Dismantling' Democracy, Says Sonia Gandhi

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he is working to dismantle democracy in the country.

Sonia Gandhi, who is a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan, was speaking at a rally at Vidyadhar Nagar Stadium here where Congress launched its election manifesto. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi were present on the occasion.

"Modi considers himself above the country, he is working to dismantle democracy. He is calling himself great. Such leaders just create an atmosphere of fear," added Sonia Gandhi, wife of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Sonia Gandhi further said the country has been in the hands of a government for the last 10 years, which has done nothing except promote unemployment and economic crisis.

Mallikarjun Kharge, on his part, said BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are only saying what Congress has done in the last 70 years. "We have done our work and are ready to give an account of it. Along with this, BJP and PM Narendra Modi have only been abusing the Gandhi family in the last 10 years."

Kharge said that Modi has made himself bigger than the BJP and wherever he goes he only talks about Modi's guarantee, whereas the word guarantee was Congress's and BJP has stolen it.

Kharge also claimed that Modi is now flagging off the infrastructure that Congress has built in the country in the last 70 years.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra said that unemployment has increased in the country in the last 10 years. "In Rajasthan, our government had started Chiranjeevi Yojana with an aim of providing better treatment to the common people, in which treatment worth Rs 25 lakh was being provided, but with the change of government, BJP also stopped this scheme," added Priyanka.

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara slammed the BJP saying the Prime Minister has not made any announcement about giving MSP to the farmers.