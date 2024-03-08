Kejriwal to Launch Lok Sabha Campaign from Delhi HQ

author img

By PTI

Published : 10 minutes ago

the AAP has agreed to share seats in Delhi, Gujarat, and Haryana during the general election with the Congress, a partner in the INDIA bloc. However, both parties have made the independent decision to contest for the Lok Sabha in Punjab. Four of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be contested by the AAP, while the Congress will put up candidates for the other three seats.

the AAP has agreed to share seats in Delhi, Gujarat, and Haryana during the general election with the Congress, a partner in the INDIA bloc. However, both parties have made the independent decision to contest for the Lok Sabha in Punjab. Four of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be contested by the AAP, while the Congress will put up candidates for the other three seats.

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will launch the Lok Sabha poll campaign of the party here on Friday.

The two will launch the campaign in presence of other leaders and workers of AAP from the party headquarters on DDU Marg at noon, a party member said.

The AAP will fight the general election in collaboration with INDIA bloc partner Congress under a seat-sharing arrangement it has struck with it in Delhi, Gujarat, and Haryana.

In Punjab, however, both parties have decided to contest the Lok Sabha polls independently. The AAP will contest four of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and Congress will field its candidates on the remaining three.

The party has also received two constituencies - Bharuch, Jamnagar in Gujarat and Kurukshetra in Haryana under the seat-sharing deal with Congress. Separately, AAP has also declared its candidates from Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Sonitpur Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam.

Read More

  1. Court summons Delhi CM Kejriwal on March 16 after fresh complaint by ED
  2. Kejriwal Not Ready For In-Person Meeting With ED, Seeks Virtual Date After March 12; BJP Reacts

TAGGED:

Arvind KejriwalLok Sabha CampaignBhagwant MannINDIA Bloc

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

From Mughal to British Era: Meet Rajendra Aggarwal, A Numismatist Whose Love for Coins is Abundant

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.