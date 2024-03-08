Kejriwal to Launch Lok Sabha Campaign from Delhi HQ

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will launch the Lok Sabha poll campaign of the party here on Friday.

The two will launch the campaign in presence of other leaders and workers of AAP from the party headquarters on DDU Marg at noon, a party member said.

The AAP will fight the general election in collaboration with INDIA bloc partner Congress under a seat-sharing arrangement it has struck with it in Delhi, Gujarat, and Haryana.

In Punjab, however, both parties have decided to contest the Lok Sabha polls independently. The AAP will contest four of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and Congress will field its candidates on the remaining three.

The party has also received two constituencies - Bharuch, Jamnagar in Gujarat and Kurukshetra in Haryana under the seat-sharing deal with Congress. Separately, AAP has also declared its candidates from Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Sonitpur Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam.