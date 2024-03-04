Kejriwal Not Ready For In-Person Meeting With ED; Seeks Virtual Date After March 12

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday sent a reply to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) agency.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who will miss the ED summon for the eighth time, in a reply to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday, termed the agency's move as 'illegal'.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate to meet the agency officials on March 12, will skip the interrogation for the eighth time in a row. In his reply to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) agency on Monday, the Delhi CM cited the summon as 'illegal', but said he is still ready to face them. He has sought a date after March 12 from the agency to attend the hearing via video conferencing.

On February 27, the ED issued an eighth summons to the Aam Aadmi Party convenor following a money laundering probe related to irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 case and asked him to attend the investigation process on March 4.

Notably, Kejriwal has termed all the previously called summons "illegal and politically motivated." Moreover, the AAP urged the ED to stop sending summonses and wait for the court's decision, as the probe agency has already approached the court on the matter.

Apart from the CM, two other senior party leaders, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, are under judicial custody on the same. Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26, and Singh, a Rajya Sabha member, was held by the ED on October 5.

Besides this, on February 26, Arvind Kejriwal’s counsel submitted before the Supreme Court that his client made a mistake by retweeting an allegedly defamatory video circulated by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee.

Thereafter, a bench comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta asked the complainant whether he wanted to close the matter given the chief minister’s apology.

