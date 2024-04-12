BJP Rebel Eshwarappa Files Nomination in Karnataka's Shivamogga against Yediyurappa's Son

Shivamogga : Rebel BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister K S Eshwarappa on Friday filed his nomination from Shivamogga for the May 7 Lok Sabha polls as an independent candidate to take on official party nominee B Y Raghavendra, who is seeking reelection from the segment. Raghavendra is the son of BJP veteran and member of the party's Parliamentary Board and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

"I have filed nomination as a Lok Sabha candidate from Shivamogga. People have come from 8 assembly constituencies for my nomination. Activists go door to door and tell about injustice to Hindutva. The people of Shivamogga will support me. Already 25-30 thousand people have come and expressed their support', Eshwarappa said, speaking after filing his nomination papers.

Saffron flags fluttered in Eshwarappa's nomination rally. It was special that a look-alike of Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the procession. Besides, various traditional art troupes participated in the procession to support Eshwarappa.

"Eshwarappa still has a chance to withdraw his nomination. Don't make a final decision on this yet. There is time, let's see", said BJP state president B Y Vijayendra in his response in Ballari on Eshwarappa nomination.

BJP leaders had appealed to Eshwarappa to desist from contesting but he remained steadfast on his decision. Eshwarappa is miffed over his son K E Kanthesh being denied the ticket from the neighbouring Haveri segment. The 75-year-old had alleged that Yediyurappa had promised to get the ticket for his son but betrayed him.

Eshwarappa, who has raised a banner of revolt against the party's state unit, has repeatedly attacked the Lingayat strongman Yediyurappa, saying the BJP is in the grip of his family.