Hyderabad: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has questioned the feasibility of the Congress's historical Nyay Patra manifesto, describing its practical proposals as “lofty promises” that could be fiscally expensive.

Taking a dig at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who questioned the feasibility of the Congress’s Nyay Patra manifesto, termed its practical proposals as “lofty promises” that could be fiscally expensive, he said, "Never mind that in the past two decades, GDP growth, investment and job creation were all higher under the UPA regime than under the NDA rule. The UPA ended its tenure with a lower fiscal deficit and national debt better than the Modi government."

Astonishingly, Niramala Sitharaman considers schemes like Mahalakshmi (Rs 1 lakh to every poor household) or Pehli Naukri Pakki (Rs 1 lakh apprenticeship to every graduate or diploma holder under 25) as “lofty”, he said.

He recalled that the Union Finance Minister brushed off spiralling food prices with remarks such as “I don’t eat onion”. What is not “lofty" for her is a Rs 16 lakh crore loan waived off for the PM’s billionaire friends.

The schemes, which were announced will be properly executed by the INDIA government starting next month. The good news is that these anti-people policies will come to an end on June 4. "INDIA jeetega aur Bharat badlega".

