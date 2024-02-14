IndiGo passenger claims screw found in sandwich; airline says incident not reported during journey

author img

By PTI

Published : 5 hours ago

An IndiGo passenger claimed that he found a screw in the sandwich served to him onboard.

An IndiGo passenger has claimed that he found a screw inside a sandwich that was served on his flight from Bengaluru to Chennai. However, the airline stated that the problem was not brought to their attention while in the flight.

New Delhi: An IndiGo passenger has claimed that he found a screw in a sandwich served by the airline, which on Tuesday said the issue was not reported to it during the journey. The passenger shared his experience on social media along with a picture of the sandwich that he had after deboarding the aircraft.

"We are aware of the image circulating on social media with reference to a customer sharing their experience on flight 6E-904 operating between Bengaluru- Chennai on February 1, 2024. The issue was not reported by the passenger during the journey," IndiGo said in a statement. The airline said it regretted the inconvenience caused to the passenger but did not specify details about the image that was being circulated.

"Our in-flight meals are sourced from reputable and highly regarded caterers to maintain the highest standards of quality and hygiene. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passenger and remain committed to providing the best possible in-flight experience and ensuring compliance with all food and hygiene standards," it said.

On January 2, food safety regulator FSSAI had issued a show cause notice to IndiGo for serving unsafe food to a passenger, days after a worm was found in a sandwich served onboard a flight. The incident had happened onboard flight 6E 6107 from Delhi to Mumbai on December 29. The airline had apologised after the passenger shared a video on social media.

Details about further action taken by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on the issue could not be immediately ascertained. On January 17, FSSAI had asked airlines and flight caterers to comply with its food safety regulations and provide detailed information about items served to passengers through proper labelling.

The FSSAI had convened a meeting with leading flight caterers and airlines on January 16 to evaluate and enhance the existing food safety protocols within the airline catering industry.

Read More

  1. IndiGo plane misses taxiway at Delhi airport, blocks runway for over 15minutes; hits flight ops
  2. 'IndiGo Bandh Karo': Passengers Raise Slogans After Delhi-Deogarh Flight Cancellation
  3. Passenger hits IndiGo captain inside aircraft; arrested

TAGGED:

Screw in Sandwich on IndiGo flightScrew found in SandwichIndiGo

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

Kiss Day 2024: Celebrating Love and Affection

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.