Loading...

Indian warship ensures safe release of hijacked vessel

author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 29, 2024, 4:16 PM IST

Indian naval warship INS Sumitra responded to a distress call about the hijacking of an Iranian-flagged fishing vessel in Somalia and ensured the safe release of the hijacked vessel and its crew. The vessel was sanitised and released for onward transit.

Indian naval warship INS Sumitra responded to a distress call about the hijacking of an Iranian-flagged fishing vessel in Somalia and ensured the safe release of the hijacked vessel and its crew. The vessel was sanitised and released for onward transit.

New Delhi: An Indian naval warship deployed along the east coast of Somalia responded to a distress call regarding hijacking of an Iranian-flagged fishing vessel after it was boarded by some pirates.

Navy officials on Monday said that the swift response by the Indian Navy's mission deployed warship INS Sumitra ensured the safe release of the hijacked vessel and its crew. "INS Sumitra, on anti-piracy operations along the East Coast of Somalia and the Gulf of Aden, responded to a distress message regarding hijacking of an Iranian-flagged Fishing Vessel Iman. The vessel had been boarded by pirates and the crew was taken as hostages," Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

INS Sumitra intercepted the vessel and acted in accordance with the established SOPs to coerce the pirates for safe release of the crew along with the boat, he said. It ensured the successful release of all 17 crew members and the boat, the spokesperson said. The vessel was subsequently sanitised and released for onward transit. "Mission deployed Indian naval ships on anti-piracy and maritime security operations in the Indian Ocean region symbolises the Indian Navy's resolve towards safety of all vessels and seafarers at sea," Madhwal said.

TAGGED:

Indian navyVivek MadhwalINS Sumitra

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.