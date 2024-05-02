India Pushes for Bid for Palestine's Full UN Membership, Reiterates Support to Two-State Solution

New Delhi: In a significant development, India has pushed for Palestine's bid for full UN membership and reiterated its support for the two-state solution where the Palestinians can live freely in an independent country within secure borders, with due regard to the security needs of Israel.

In a meeting at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday after the veto cast by the United States on Palestine's application for admission to the UN, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj said, "While we have noted that the Security Council did not approve Palestine’s application for membership at the UN because of the aforesaid veto. In keeping with India’s longstanding position, we hope that this will be reconsidered in due course and that Palestine’s endeavour to become a member of the UN will get endorsed. We have also noted your intention to convene the plenary meeting of the tenth emergency special session of the General Assembly regarding this matter shortly. India will participate actively in this meeting".

She reiterated that India is committed to supporting a Two-State solution where the Palestinian people can live freely in an independent country within secure borders, with due regard to the security needs of Israel. To arrive at a lasting solution, India further urged all parties to foster conditions conducive to resuming direct peace negotiations at an early date.

This comes at a time India's stand on the current Israel-Palestine conflict, is watched carefully by the international community. India traditionally believes in the 2-state solution and supports the establishment of a sovereign independent and viable state of Palestine. India’s support for Palestine has not deterred its growing relationship with Israel. However, over the years, the Indian government has diluted its reaction to Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians.

Further, Ruchira Kamboj said that the conflict in Gaza has been going on for over six months, and the humanitarian crisis it has triggered has been increasing, adding, "There is also the potential for growing instability in the region and beyond. In this context, we view the UNSC’s adoption of resolution 2728 last month as a positive step".

She pointed out that the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has led to a large-scale loss of civilian lives, especially women and children, and a humanitarian crisis which is simply unacceptable. "We have strongly condemned the deaths of civilians in the conflict. We firmly believe that international law and international humanitarian law must be respected by everyone under all circumstances", added the top Indian envoy.

"The terror attacks in Israel on 7 October were shocking, and they deserve our unequivocal condemnation. There can be no justification for terrorism and hostage-taking. India has a longstanding and uncompromising position against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and we demand the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages", Kamboj said.

Kamboj stressed that it is imperative that humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza be scaled up immediately to avert a further deterioration in the situation and urged all parties to come together in this endeavour. India also welcomed the efforts of the UN and the international community in this regard. It is pertinent to note that India has provided humanitarian aid to the people of Palestine and will continue to do so.

