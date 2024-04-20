India Need Not Be Happy; Should Beef up It's Deterrence Capability, Says Ex Amb on US Sanctions

New Delhi : In a significant development, the US Department of State has imposed sanctions on three China-based companies and one from Belarus for supplying missile-applicable items for Pakistan's ballistic missile programme.

This comes at a very unprecedented time when the world is witnessing a change in the global dynamics in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war or the Israel-Palestine conflict for that matter.

When asked about the possible implications, India's former ambassador Anil Trigunayat said that India need not be happy with the sanctions imposed but continue to beef up the deterrence capability.

In conversation with ETV Bharat, Trigunayat said, "I think this is the US getting at the Chinese and Russians while constraining Pakistani adventurism against Israel and India . To some extent it will impact the Pakistani ballistic missile pace and race but they are mostly dependent on China in their missile programme and might find some alternative clandestine means to cater to their requirements from China. India need not be happy about it but continue to beef up the deterrence capability".

The US state department has on Friday, imposed sanctions on three China-based companies and one from Belarus, which targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery. These entities have supplied missile‐applicable items to Pakistan’s ballistic missile program, including its long-range missile program.

As per US state department, Belarus-based Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant has worked to supply special vehicle chassis to Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missile program. Such chassis are used as launch support equipment for ballistic missiles by Pakistan’s National Development Complex (NDC), which is responsible for the development of Missile Technology Control Regime Category (MTCR) I ballistic missiles.

Meanwhile, China based Xi’an Longde Technology Development Company Limited, has supplied missile-related equipment, including a filament winding machine, to Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missile program that we assess was destined for NDC. Filament winding machines can be used to produce rocket motor cases.

Also another China based company named Tianjin Creative Source International Trade Co Ltd has supplied missile-related equipment to Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missile program, including stir welding equipment (which the United States assesses can be used to manufacture propellant tanks used in space launch vehicles), and a linear accelerator system (which the United States assesses can be used in the inspection of solid rocket motors).

Tianjin Creative’s procurements were likely destined for Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), which develops and produces Pakistan’s MTCR Category I ballistic missiles.

Moreover, China based Granpect Company Limited has worked with Pakistan’s SUPARCO to supply equipment for testing of large diameter rocket motors. In addition, Granpect Co. Ltd. also worked to supply equipment for testing large diameter rocket motors to Pakistan’s NDC, the US state department said in a statement.